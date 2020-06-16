All apartments in Sunrise Manor
6045 Iris Garden Circle
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:55 PM

6045 Iris Garden Circle

6045 Iris Garden Circle · (702) 216-7816
Location

6045 Iris Garden Circle, Sunrise Manor, NV 89142

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6045 Iris Garden Circle have any available units?
6045 Iris Garden Circle has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6045 Iris Garden Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6045 Iris Garden Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6045 Iris Garden Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6045 Iris Garden Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6045 Iris Garden Circle offer parking?
No, 6045 Iris Garden Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6045 Iris Garden Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6045 Iris Garden Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6045 Iris Garden Circle have a pool?
No, 6045 Iris Garden Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6045 Iris Garden Circle have accessible units?
No, 6045 Iris Garden Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6045 Iris Garden Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6045 Iris Garden Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6045 Iris Garden Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6045 Iris Garden Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
