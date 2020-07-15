Sign Up
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM
3174 N Las Vegas Blvd.
3174 North Las Vegas Boulevard
·
(702) 997-1782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
3174 North Las Vegas Boulevard, Sunrise Manor, NV 89115
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. · Avail. now
$1,350
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 7405 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Fully remodeled 3-bedroom,2 bath, single story home in North Las Vegas! - FULLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME- SECTION 8 WELCOME!
(RLNE5925856)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. have any available units?
3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sunrise Manor
.
Does 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. offer parking?
No, 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. have a pool?
No, 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
