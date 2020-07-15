All apartments in Sunrise Manor
3174 N Las Vegas Blvd..
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

3174 N Las Vegas Blvd.

3174 North Las Vegas Boulevard · (702) 997-1782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3174 North Las Vegas Boulevard, Sunrise Manor, NV 89115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 7405 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Fully remodeled 3-bedroom,2 bath, single story home in North Las Vegas! - FULLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME- SECTION 8 WELCOME!

(RLNE5925856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. have any available units?
3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunrise Manor.
Does 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. offer parking?
No, 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. have a pool?
No, 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3174 N Las Vegas Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.

