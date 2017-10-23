All apartments in Spring Valley
Find more places like 7882 Windward Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Valley, NV
/
7882 Windward Road
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

7882 Windward Road

7882 Windward Road · (941) 875-4723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spring Valley
See all
Rancho Viejo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7882 Windward Road, Spring Valley, NV 89147
Rancho Viejo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1946 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Three bedroom plus den, two bathroom house in the Spring Valley area. Enjoy two car attached garage, washer and dryer, and desert landscaped backyard. Location has close proximity to shopping, dining, and major roads. All housewares, linens, utilities, cable TV, and WiFi are included with your stay. Able to accomodate 31 nights or longer. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
Three bedroom plus den, two bathroom house in the Spring Valley area. Enjoy two car attached garage, washer and dryer, and desert landscaped backyard. Location has close proximity to shopping, dining, and major roads. All housewares, linens, utilities, cable TV, and WiFi are included with your stay. Able to accomodate 31 nights or longer. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7882 Windward Road have any available units?
7882 Windward Road has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7882 Windward Road have?
Some of 7882 Windward Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7882 Windward Road currently offering any rent specials?
7882 Windward Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7882 Windward Road pet-friendly?
No, 7882 Windward Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 7882 Windward Road offer parking?
Yes, 7882 Windward Road does offer parking.
Does 7882 Windward Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7882 Windward Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7882 Windward Road have a pool?
No, 7882 Windward Road does not have a pool.
Does 7882 Windward Road have accessible units?
No, 7882 Windward Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7882 Windward Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7882 Windward Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7882 Windward Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7882 Windward Road has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7882 Windward Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Resort at the Lakes
9999 W Katie Ave
Spring Valley, NV 89147
Spectrum
9242 W Russell Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89148
Monaco Park
8350 W Desert Inn Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89117
Martin
6655 S Fort Apache Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89148
2one5
7960 Rafael Rivera Way
Spring Valley, NV 89113
Sahara West
2301 Redwood St
Spring Valley, NV 89146
The Mercer
9830 W Tropicana Ave
Spring Valley, NV 89147
Zerzura Apartments
5175 S Jerry Tarkanian Way
Spring Valley, NV 89148

Similar Pages

Spring Valley 1 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 Bedrooms
Spring Valley Apartments with PoolSpring Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rhodes RanchBella Vita
Chateau NouveauThe Lakes Country Club
SovanaRancho Viejo

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity