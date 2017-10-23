7882 Windward Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Three bedroom plus den, two bathroom house in the Spring Valley area. Enjoy two car attached garage, washer and dryer, and desert landscaped backyard. Location has close proximity to shopping, dining, and major roads. All housewares, linens, utilities, cable TV, and WiFi are included with your stay. Able to accomodate 31 nights or longer. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

Three bedroom plus den, two bathroom house in the Spring Valley area. Enjoy two car attached garage, washer and dryer, and desert landscaped backyard. Location has close proximity to shopping, dining, and major roads. All housewares, linens, utilities, cable TV, and WiFi are included with your stay. Able to accomodate 31 nights or longer. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.