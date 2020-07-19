Fresh paint! Spacious one story four bedroom with three car garages. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, separate family/game room, huge backyard, spacious rooms, separate tub and shower in master bath. Good size kitchen with island.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 917 Vegas Palm Avenue have any available units?
917 Vegas Palm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Las Vegas, NV.