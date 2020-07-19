All apartments in North Las Vegas
917 Vegas Palm Avenue
917 Vegas Palm Avenue

917 Vegas Palm Court · No Longer Available
Location

917 Vegas Palm Court, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
game room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Fresh paint! Spacious one story four bedroom with three car garages. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, separate family/game room, huge backyard, spacious rooms, separate tub and shower in master bath. Good size kitchen with island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

