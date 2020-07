Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub ice maker oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub accessible elevator gym 24hr maintenance e-payments guest suite lobby online portal trash valet

Adjacent to Centennial Hills, Joshua Hills sits comfortably on a sprawling 10 acres. With easy access to 1-215, 1-15 and Centennial Parkway. Joshua Hills gets you closer to every part of the city conveniently. Each Joshua Hills apartment features ceiling height of 9' to 10' with large windows and open floor plans to create unique living spaces. Residents enjoy exclusive assess to the pool, spa child play lot and clubhouse. These spacious single-family apartments range in size from 873 sf. to 1,463 sf., giving families the opportunity to enjoy an affordable, modern lifestyle.