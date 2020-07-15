6716 MAPLE MESA Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 2-story in Gated community w/4 gorgeous parks. All new tile flooring downstairs-GORGEOUS! Formal foyer, living room, crown molding, ornate lighting, formal dining, large open family rm w/nook, ceiling fans* Island kitchen w/honey cabinets and new tile floors. Brand New Carpet Upstairs!! Huge master with dual closets* 2nd Bedroom is also oversized w/ full wall closet*4 beds total upstairs*ceiling fans in all*This is one of the largest lots in the subdivision*Huge lot with no neighbors behind*Covered Patio* All appliances included.