Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:14 AM

6716 MAPLE MESA Street

6716 Maple Mesa Street · (702) 376-0784
Location

6716 Maple Mesa Street, North Las Vegas, NV 89084

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2224 sqft

Amenities

Charming 2-story in Gated community w/4 gorgeous parks. All new tile flooring downstairs-GORGEOUS! Formal foyer, living room, crown molding, ornate lighting, formal dining, large open family rm w/nook, ceiling fans* Island kitchen w/honey cabinets and new tile floors. Brand New Carpet Upstairs!! Huge master with dual closets* 2nd Bedroom is also oversized w/ full wall closet*4 beds total upstairs*ceiling fans in all*This is one of the largest lots in the subdivision*Huge lot with no neighbors behind*Covered Patio* All appliances included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6716 MAPLE MESA Street have any available units?
6716 MAPLE MESA Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6716 MAPLE MESA Street have?
Some of 6716 MAPLE MESA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6716 MAPLE MESA Street currently offering any rent specials?
6716 MAPLE MESA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6716 MAPLE MESA Street pet-friendly?
No, 6716 MAPLE MESA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Las Vegas.
Does 6716 MAPLE MESA Street offer parking?
Yes, 6716 MAPLE MESA Street offers parking.
Does 6716 MAPLE MESA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6716 MAPLE MESA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6716 MAPLE MESA Street have a pool?
No, 6716 MAPLE MESA Street does not have a pool.
Does 6716 MAPLE MESA Street have accessible units?
No, 6716 MAPLE MESA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6716 MAPLE MESA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6716 MAPLE MESA Street has units with dishwashers.
