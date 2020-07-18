Rent Calculator
Home
/
North Las Vegas, NV
/
3817 Helens Pouroff Avenue
3817 Helens Pouroff Avenue
3817 Helens Pouroff Avenue
Location
3817 Helens Pouroff Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV 89085
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with large floor plan with over 1700 sq.ft. Upgraded cabinets and flooring. Casita with bath. Gated community. A must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3817 Helens Pouroff Avenue have any available units?
3817 Helens Pouroff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Las Vegas, NV
.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
North Las Vegas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3817 Helens Pouroff Avenue have?
Some of 3817 Helens Pouroff Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3817 Helens Pouroff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3817 Helens Pouroff Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 Helens Pouroff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3817 Helens Pouroff Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Las Vegas
.
Does 3817 Helens Pouroff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3817 Helens Pouroff Avenue offers parking.
Does 3817 Helens Pouroff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 Helens Pouroff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 Helens Pouroff Avenue have a pool?
No, 3817 Helens Pouroff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3817 Helens Pouroff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3817 Helens Pouroff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 Helens Pouroff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3817 Helens Pouroff Avenue has units with dishwashers.
