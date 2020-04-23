3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT! - Lovely single story 3 Bedroom home in North Las Vegas. Spacious bedrooms and on a nice sized lot. Tile flooring throughout. Kitchen with all appliances and tons of cabinets space! Ready for move in!!
One of our BCRE Rental Specialists can assist & represent you in finding your nexthomeforFREE! Black andCherryRealEstateGroup702-795-4663
(RLNE5845328)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2601 Commerce have any available units?
2601 Commerce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Las Vegas, NV.