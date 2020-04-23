All apartments in North Las Vegas
2601 Commerce

2601 N Commerce St · No Longer Available
Location

2601 N Commerce St, North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Amenities

3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT! - Lovely single story 3 Bedroom home in North Las Vegas. Spacious bedrooms and on a nice sized lot. Tile flooring throughout. Kitchen with all appliances and tons of cabinets space! Ready for move in!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Commerce have any available units?
2601 Commerce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
Is 2601 Commerce currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Commerce isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Commerce pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Commerce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Las Vegas.
Does 2601 Commerce offer parking?
No, 2601 Commerce does not offer parking.
Does 2601 Commerce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Commerce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Commerce have a pool?
No, 2601 Commerce does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Commerce have accessible units?
No, 2601 Commerce does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Commerce have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 Commerce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 Commerce have units with air conditioning?
No, 2601 Commerce does not have units with air conditioning.
