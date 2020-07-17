8548 LAST POINT AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

4 Bedroom Pool Home in NW - Coming Soon - This 4 bedroom pool home boasts an island kitchen, tile, hardwood, and carpet flooring, fireplace, loft area, ceiling fans, garden tub, separate laundry room, and more. Pool service is included.



Please contact Ray directly at 702.501.8148 with any questions or to be added to our interest list. Showings will begin after the property is turned.



Directions: From Durango and Alexander, South on Durango, Right on Gold Flash, Left on Country Lights, Right on Last Point.



(RLNE5872865)