Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

8548 LAST POINT AVENUE

8548 Last Point Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8548 Last Point Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89129

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
4 Bedroom Pool Home in NW - Coming Soon - This 4 bedroom pool home boasts an island kitchen, tile, hardwood, and carpet flooring, fireplace, loft area, ceiling fans, garden tub, separate laundry room, and more. Pool service is included.

Please contact Ray directly at 702.501.8148 with any questions or to be added to our interest list. Showings will begin after the property is turned.

Directions: From Durango and Alexander, South on Durango, Right on Gold Flash, Left on Country Lights, Right on Last Point.

(RLNE5872865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8548 LAST POINT AVENUE have any available units?
8548 LAST POINT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8548 LAST POINT AVENUE have?
Some of 8548 LAST POINT AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8548 LAST POINT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8548 LAST POINT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8548 LAST POINT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8548 LAST POINT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 8548 LAST POINT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 8548 LAST POINT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 8548 LAST POINT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8548 LAST POINT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8548 LAST POINT AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 8548 LAST POINT AVENUE has a pool.
Does 8548 LAST POINT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8548 LAST POINT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8548 LAST POINT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8548 LAST POINT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
