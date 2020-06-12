/
mesquite
6 Apartments for rent in Mesquite, NV
6 Apartments for rent in Mesquite, NV📍
907 Mesquite Springs Drive Unit 201
907 Mesquite Springs Drive, Mesquite, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
996 sqft
***Rock 2 Upper Level, Furnished, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo*** - This upper level, partially furnished 2Bed 2Bath Condo is located within the Rock 2 HOA. Tenants will have access to the community swimming pools, picnic areas, & grounds.
910 Mesquite Springs #101
910 Mesquite Springs Drive, Mesquite, NV
2 Bedrooms
$900
996 sqft
910 Mesquite Springs #101 Available 08/10/20 Lower Level Rock 2 Condo - - Lower Level Rock 2 Condo This 996 square foot condo has plenty of room with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an open floor plan.
100 Pulsipher Lane #7103
100 Pulsipher Lane, Mesquite, NV
Studio
$650
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Smokey Lane Condo Lower Level - This is a lower Level Smokey Lane condo. Located close to parking ,pool, and laundry facilities. This is a studio condo with 1 full bath. It has all appliances along with a bed, kitchen table and a dresser.
505 Highland View Court
505 Highland Hills Court, Mesquite, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1992 sqft
***Gated 55+ Gated Community Single Family Fully Furnished Home*** - Leave the snow behind and Vacation in this Immaculately fully furnished spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath turn key home..
1036 Highland Hills Drive
1036 Highland Hills Lane, Mesquite, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1992 sqft
1036 Highland Hills Drive Available 07/01/20 ***Gated 55+ Gated Community Single Family Unfurnished Home*** COMING SOON.... - Coming soon.....
734 Hardy Way Unit D
734 Hardy Way, Mesquite, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
989 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831275)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Mesquite, the median rent is $575 for a studio, $703 for a 1-bedroom, $872 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,269 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mesquite, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mesquite from include St. George, Hurricane, Santa Clara, Ivins, and Washington.