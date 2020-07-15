AL
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

6 Apartments for rent in New Kingman-Butler, AZ

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3081 McVicar
3081 Mcvicar Avenue, New Kingman-Butler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
1024 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - Single-family 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with an attached 1 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3081 E. Suffock Ave
3081 Suffock Avenue, New Kingman-Butler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$800
924 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Mobile - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Mobile with a split floor plan. This home is super cute and very clean. Would make for a perfect starter home.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3012 Suffock Avenue
3012 E Suffock Ave, New Kingman-Butler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$725
784 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bath - This Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bath mobile home has new flooring and a completely fenced yard. Washer & Dryer included. Small dogs allowed. Available Now. Please visit www.azlivingrentals.com to apply.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4616 N Patsy Dr
4616 N Patsy Dr, New Kingman-Butler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
807 sqft
Cozy Home Near Kingman Airport! - Come take a look at this charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house located near the airport! It has a spacious living room area, a swamp cooler and heater, two carpeted bedrooms, and a cute kitchen area.
Results within 5 miles of New Kingman-Butler

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
107 E. Oak St.
107 East Oak Street, Kingman, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Beautiful Furnished Home in Downtown Kingman! - Come check out this great, fully furnished 3 bedroom home in a great location in downtown Kingman today! This rental property is one of a kind, with its location, ideal for an easy walk to the downtown

1 of 3

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
2125 Gates Ave
2125 Gates Ave, Kingman, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$750
1030 sqft
Spacious Triplex unit - Property Id: 254093 This end apartment of the triplex is available now.
City GuideNew Kingman-ButlerI wish I had a pencil-thin mustache, the 'Boston Blackie' kind, or a two-toned Ricky Ricardo jacket, and an autographed picture of Andy Devine. - From "Pencil Thin Mustache" by Jimmy Buffett
What to Expect in New Kingman-Butler
+

New Kingman is closely tied with, and is an integral part of, the city of Kingman. Just 80 miles from the Hoover Dam and only two-and-a-half hours to the Grand Canyon, it's easy to play tourist in these parts. You can even get to Las Vegas in less than two hours for a little glitz.

Be prepared to be vetted in New Kingman-Butler. When you begin your search for property rentals in earnest, be sure to allow at least a week for the paperwork process. Along with an application, landlords in New Kingman-Butler usually require proof of income and a credit check. Many will also require a background check. All these checks take time.

It may be a challenge to find a smaller studio apartment or larger 3-bedroom apartments for rent in New Kingman-Butler where the stock is mostly home rentals. But finding 3-bedroom houses for rent is another story.

Neighborhoods in New Kingman-Butler
+

New Kingman-Butler is considered by locals to be a neighborhood of Kingman. The area loosely includes the streets north, from Northern Avenue in Kingman, up. It is bounded by Stockton Hill Road on the west and Historic Route 66 on the east.

Andy Devine Highway: If you are looking for apartment complex style living, there are options on Route 66, historic or otherwise!

North: The northern neighborhood streets are residential and quiet. This area is home to Mohave Community College and Neal Butler Park.

Central: The rest of New Kingman-Butler is residential, and you might have the best luck when looking for homes to rent instead of apartments.

Living in New Kingman-Butler
+

The great thing about living in New Kingman-Butler is that you are surrounded with so much natural beauty. Though you are living in the high desert, it's just over an hour's down to beautiful Lake Havasu or up to Lake Mead for all the water fun you can have. And don't forget, though it does get cold in winter, it is very brief compared with the rest of the country. You can enjoy maximum lake time in the Desert Southwest!

For entertainment and shows, New Kingman-Butler is less than an hour to Laughlin, Nevada. Laughlin is a great local choice; sort of Las Vegas lite, where you can see top-notch acts at reasonable prices.

Route 66 is also known in these parts as the Andy Devine Highway. Andy Devine is Kingman's favorite son and, if you haven't heard of him before, you sure will now. The area is proud of this successful actor who is best loved because of his strong values and easygoing nature.

Of course, there are events throughout the year along Historic Route 66. Spring through fall brings all kinds of car rallies, rides, and meets to the area. Be sure to take a little drive yourself, and stop at some of the historic places like Mr. D'z Route 66 Diner and the Roadrunner Cafe.

Andy Devine would likely be proud of his little town. New Kingman-Butler is still a great place to be from!

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in New Kingman-Butler?
Apartment Rentals in New Kingman-Butler start at $700/month.
What cities do people live in to commute to New Kingman-Butler?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New Kingman-Butler from include Bullhead City, Laughlin, Lake Havasu City, Fort Mohave, and Kingman.

