6 Apartments for rent in New Kingman-Butler, AZ

New Kingman is closely tied with, and is an integral part of, the city of Kingman. Just 80 miles from the Hoover Dam and only two-and-a-half hours to the Grand Canyon, it's easy to play tourist in these parts. You can even get to Las Vegas in less than two hours for a little glitz.

Be prepared to be vetted in New Kingman-Butler. When you begin your search for property rentals in earnest, be sure to allow at least a week for the paperwork process. Along with an application, landlords in New Kingman-Butler usually require proof of income and a credit check. Many will also require a background check. All these checks take time.

It may be a challenge to find a smaller studio apartment or larger 3-bedroom apartments for rent in New Kingman-Butler where the stock is mostly home rentals. But finding 3-bedroom houses for rent is another story.