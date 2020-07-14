All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like Arista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
Arista
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Arista

375 East Starr Avenue · (702) 930-3772
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
6 weeks free! Move in by 07.15.20
logo
Rent Special
6 Weeks free! Move in by 07.15.20
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

375 East Starr Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89183

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 335 · Avail. now

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 233 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 250 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 365 · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

Unit 269 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Unit 344 · Avail. now

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

See 16+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arista.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
lobby
shuffle board
Perceiving is believing. To live at Arista is to experience Arista. The living here is different. It’s where the like-minded gather and contribute to an atmosphere of more gracious living. Calm, cool, collected. It’s hard to define, but you know it when you see it.

This brand new neighborhood of luxury apartment homes is now leasing for the very first time. Here you will find beautiful interior finishes and an array of excellent lifestyle and concierge-style amenities like a resort-style pool and on-site fitness center. Located at Starr Avenue and Bermuda Road adjacent to the growing west Henderson area of South Las Vegas, this location is very convenient with proximity to Interstate 15, the Strip, and McCarran International Airport. You are invited to be among the first to call Arista home and take advantage of some very attractive pre-Grand Opening leasing specials that are available now. Arista is professionally managed by FPI.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: We are small pet-friendly! Restrictions apply. Please see a leasing consultant for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arista have any available units?
Arista has 27 units available starting at $1,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Arista have?
Some of Arista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arista currently offering any rent specials?
Arista is offering the following rent specials: 6 weeks free! Move in by 07.15.20
Is Arista pet-friendly?
Yes, Arista is pet friendly.
Does Arista offer parking?
Yes, Arista offers parking.
Does Arista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arista have a pool?
Yes, Arista has a pool.
Does Arista have accessible units?
No, Arista does not have accessible units.
Does Arista have units with dishwashers?
No, Arista does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Arista?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Winterhaven by Welltower Living
3300 Winterhaven St
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Bella Solara
7101 Smoke Ranch Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89128
The Wyatt
7017 S Buffalo Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89113
Eagle Trace
5370 E Craig Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89115
20 Fifty One
2051 N Torrey Pines Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Cabrillo
7955 W Badura Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89113
Palermo
5870 W Harmon Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Maryland Villas Apartments
701 North 13th Street
Las Vegas, NV 89101

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Pet Friendly Places
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity