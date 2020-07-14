Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar concierge gym parking pool hot tub internet access trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance lobby shuffle board

Perceiving is believing. To live at Arista is to experience Arista. The living here is different. It’s where the like-minded gather and contribute to an atmosphere of more gracious living. Calm, cool, collected. It’s hard to define, but you know it when you see it.



This brand new neighborhood of luxury apartment homes is now leasing for the very first time. Here you will find beautiful interior finishes and an array of excellent lifestyle and concierge-style amenities like a resort-style pool and on-site fitness center. Located at Starr Avenue and Bermuda Road adjacent to the growing west Henderson area of South Las Vegas, this location is very convenient with proximity to Interstate 15, the Strip, and McCarran International Airport. You are invited to be among the first to call Arista home and take advantage of some very attractive pre-Grand Opening leasing specials that are available now. Arista is professionally managed by FPI.