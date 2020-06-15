508 Kuilima Rd.

Amenities

w/d hookup parking air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

GREAT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOUSE - Perfectly situated in a peaceful Las Vegas, Nevada residential area Stone gate is the ideal place to call home!



Features:

- 1537 Sq Ft.

- 3 Bedroom

- 2 Bathroom

- Central A/C

- Open Kitchen

- Plenty of Kitch. Cabinets and Pantry

- Side By Side Refrigerator

- Stove

- Carpet Flooring in Bedrooms

- Tile Flooring

- Spacious Closets

- Huge Backyard

- Drive way for Parking

- Easy Access to 15 Freeway!



Convenient Locations:

Oran K Gragson Elementary, Dell H. Robinson Middle School, Desert Pines High School, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Taco Bell, Desert Pines Golf Club, Gloria R Lopez Child Care, Bonanza Village, Public Storage, Arco Gas Station.



The following are requirements when submitting an application,



- Application fee $55 per applicant 18 years or older

- Proof of income

- Picture ID

- Former or current landlord reference, contact number, fax or e-mail.



Please contact our office to schedule your viewing today! 702-894-4405



***SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!***



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Contact our leasing agents:

Gabriella@tpmlasvegas.com

Mrivera@tpmlasvegas.com



Like us on Facebook!

https://www.facebook.com/TPMGMT



(RLNE1991232)