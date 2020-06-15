All apartments in Las Vegas
508 Kuilima Rd.
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:48 AM

508 Kuilima Rd.

508 Kuilima Road · (702) 894-4405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

508 Kuilima Road, Las Vegas, NV 89110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 508 Kuilima Rd. · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1537 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOUSE - Perfectly situated in a peaceful Las Vegas, Nevada residential area Stone gate is the ideal place to call home!

Features:
- 1537 Sq Ft.
- 3 Bedroom
- 2 Bathroom
- Central A/C
- Open Kitchen
- Plenty of Kitch. Cabinets and Pantry
- Side By Side Refrigerator
- Stove
- Carpet Flooring in Bedrooms
- Tile Flooring
- Spacious Closets
- Huge Backyard
- Drive way for Parking
- Easy Access to 15 Freeway!

Convenient Locations:
Oran K Gragson Elementary, Dell H. Robinson Middle School, Desert Pines High School, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Taco Bell, Desert Pines Golf Club, Gloria R Lopez Child Care, Bonanza Village, Public Storage, Arco Gas Station.

The following are requirements when submitting an application,

- Application fee $55 per applicant 18 years or older
- Proof of income
- Picture ID
- Former or current landlord reference, contact number, fax or e-mail.

Please contact our office to schedule your viewing today! 702-894-4405

***SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!***

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact our leasing agents:
Gabriella@tpmlasvegas.com
Mrivera@tpmlasvegas.com

Like us on Facebook!
https://www.facebook.com/TPMGMT

(RLNE1991232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Kuilima Rd. have any available units?
508 Kuilima Rd. has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 Kuilima Rd. have?
Some of 508 Kuilima Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Kuilima Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
508 Kuilima Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Kuilima Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 508 Kuilima Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 508 Kuilima Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 508 Kuilima Rd. does offer parking.
Does 508 Kuilima Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Kuilima Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Kuilima Rd. have a pool?
No, 508 Kuilima Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 508 Kuilima Rd. have accessible units?
No, 508 Kuilima Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Kuilima Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Kuilima Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
