Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:36 AM

20 Fifty One

2051 N Torrey Pines Dr · (443) 400-7135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2051 N Torrey Pines Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89108

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2032 · Avail. Sep 7

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 1005 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,014

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 1052 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,034

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2103 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,137

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 1039 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,147

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2081 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 2074 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 20 Fifty One.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
parking
pool
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
playground
Located north of Lake Mead Boulevard on Torrey Pines Drive, which is in the Northwest Las Vegas Marketplace, 20 Fifty One is in close proximity to Summerlin and less than 5 minutes from the U.S. 95 freeway.\n\nThe Best in the West shopping center is located two blocks from 20 Fifty One and includes numerous major retailers. Also within walking distance are major restaurants.\n\nThe area is an excellent employment center with its numerous medical services, including a hospital, Sierra Health Services and other large employers. The growing population has also created an ever-increasing demand for commercial space in the Northwest submarket.\n\n20 Fifty Ones location and close proximity to all types of shopping, restaurants, schools, recreational facilities and employment centers has been a definite draw for prospective tenants. With easy access to the freeway, 20 Fifty One's tenants are not only employed in the immediate area, but in other parts of the city, including the Las Vegas Strip.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Assigned Carport: 1 per unit, Detached Garages: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Fifty One have any available units?
20 Fifty One has 7 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Fifty One have?
Some of 20 Fifty One's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Fifty One currently offering any rent specials?
20 Fifty One is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Fifty One pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Fifty One is pet friendly.
Does 20 Fifty One offer parking?
Yes, 20 Fifty One offers parking.
Does 20 Fifty One have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Fifty One offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Fifty One have a pool?
Yes, 20 Fifty One has a pool.
Does 20 Fifty One have accessible units?
No, 20 Fifty One does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Fifty One have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Fifty One has units with dishwashers.
