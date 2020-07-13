Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities garage parking pool gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal playground

Located north of Lake Mead Boulevard on Torrey Pines Drive, which is in the Northwest Las Vegas Marketplace, 20 Fifty One is in close proximity to Summerlin and less than 5 minutes from the U.S. 95 freeway.



The Best in the West shopping center is located two blocks from 20 Fifty One and includes numerous major retailers. Also within walking distance are major restaurants.



The area is an excellent employment center with its numerous medical services, including a hospital, Sierra Health Services and other large employers. The growing population has also created an ever-increasing demand for commercial space in the Northwest submarket.



20 Fifty Ones location and close proximity to all types of shopping, restaurants, schools, recreational facilities and employment centers has been a definite draw for prospective tenants. With easy access to the freeway, 20 Fifty One's tenants are not only employed in the immediate area, but in other parts of the city, including the Las Vegas Strip.