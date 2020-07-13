Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill hot tub

Rosewood Park Apartments offers every luxury, activity, and convenience at your fingertips. We are located just north of Desert Inn Road between Pecos-McLeod and Sandhill Road. Our ideal location is convenient to McCarran Airport, US 95, I-515, grocery stores, schools, dining, and world famous shopping. Our residents are afforded all the comforts of home in a pristine setting, accented by an uncompromising level of service. Make the choice from one of our stylishly designed floor plans. With contemporary interiors and distinctively appealing features, there's something for everyone. Our homes feature all electric kitchens with ample cabinet space, custom blinds, ceiling fans, plush carpeting, separate dining areas, abundant closet space including guest and wardrobe closets and private outside storage. Treat yourself to top-notch amenities at Rosewood Park! A sparkling pool with sundeck and acres of beautiful landscaping throughout are delightful ways to rest and rejuvenate. Residents appreciate the basketball and sport court, three conveniently located clothes care centers, playground and picnic area and our professional management staff. Pets are welcome so bring the whole family! Schedule your personal tour today and discover how Rosewood Park Apartments redefines the meaning of apartment living.