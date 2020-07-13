All apartments in Las Vegas
Rosewood Park
Rosewood Park

3225 S Pecos Rd · (702) 710-3828
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3225 S Pecos Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89121
Winchester

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rosewood Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
Rosewood Park Apartments offers every luxury, activity, and convenience at your fingertips. We are located just north of Desert Inn Road between Pecos-McLeod and Sandhill Road. Our ideal location is convenient to McCarran Airport, US 95, I-515, grocery stores, schools, dining, and world famous shopping. Our residents are afforded all the comforts of home in a pristine setting, accented by an uncompromising level of service. Make the choice from one of our stylishly designed floor plans. With contemporary interiors and distinctively appealing features, there's something for everyone. Our homes feature all electric kitchens with ample cabinet space, custom blinds, ceiling fans, plush carpeting, separate dining areas, abundant closet space including guest and wardrobe closets and private outside storage. Treat yourself to top-notch amenities at Rosewood Park! A sparkling pool with sundeck and acres of beautiful landscaping throughout are delightful ways to rest and rejuvenate. Residents appreciate the basketball and sport court, three conveniently located clothes care centers, playground and picnic area and our professional management staff. Pets are welcome so bring the whole family! Schedule your personal tour today and discover how Rosewood Park Apartments redefines the meaning of apartment living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $99 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $200 per gdog
fee: $200 per dog
limit: 1 dog maximum
restrictions: Weight limit: 25 lns
Cats
fee: $200 per cat
limit: 2 cats maximum
Parking Details: Covered Parking: 1 included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rosewood Park have any available units?
Rosewood Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Rosewood Park have?
Some of Rosewood Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rosewood Park currently offering any rent specials?
Rosewood Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rosewood Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Rosewood Park is pet friendly.
Does Rosewood Park offer parking?
Yes, Rosewood Park offers parking.
Does Rosewood Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rosewood Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rosewood Park have a pool?
Yes, Rosewood Park has a pool.
Does Rosewood Park have accessible units?
No, Rosewood Park does not have accessible units.
Does Rosewood Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rosewood Park has units with dishwashers.
