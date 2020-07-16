All apartments in Las Vegas
328 S Jones Blvd
328 S Jones Blvd

328 South Jones Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

328 South Jones Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89107

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
on-site laundry
Amazing and spacious 5 bedroom remodeled! - Property Id: 265513

This is a unique property that boast 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. On the street level you have the living room, conference room, and kitchen. The upstairs and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Downstairs in the laundry room and 2 bedrooms. Cool and modern paint colors to match the Carrera tile and hardwood flooring. New AC. New shaker cabinets and quartz countertops. Spacious backyard. We are pet friendly. Call today this property won't last long !
Property Id 265513

(RLNE5898026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 S Jones Blvd have any available units?
328 S Jones Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 S Jones Blvd have?
Some of 328 S Jones Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 S Jones Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
328 S Jones Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 S Jones Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 S Jones Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 328 S Jones Blvd offer parking?
No, 328 S Jones Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 328 S Jones Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 S Jones Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 S Jones Blvd have a pool?
No, 328 S Jones Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 328 S Jones Blvd have accessible units?
No, 328 S Jones Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 328 S Jones Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 S Jones Blvd has units with dishwashers.
