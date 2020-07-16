328 S Jones Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room on-site laundry

Amazing and spacious 5 bedroom remodeled! - Property Id: 265513



This is a unique property that boast 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. On the street level you have the living room, conference room, and kitchen. The upstairs and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Downstairs in the laundry room and 2 bedrooms. Cool and modern paint colors to match the Carrera tile and hardwood flooring. New AC. New shaker cabinets and quartz countertops. Spacious backyard. We are pet friendly. Call today this property won't last long !

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265513

Property Id 265513



(RLNE5898026)