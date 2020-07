Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage key fob access online portal

Exciting Renovations Happening NOW! The VIne on 8th in Las Vegas Nevada, is central to the best of the city. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in downtown Las Vegas are within walking distance of countless entertainment options, including Fremont Street Experience and Downtown Container Park. You’ll enjoy all-inclusive utilities in one affordable rental rate when you make your home at The VIne on 8th.