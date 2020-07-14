701 North 13th Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101 Downtown Las Vegas
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 3-311 · Avail. now
$911
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft
Unit 2-215 · Avail. now
$911
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft
Unit 5-506 · Avail. now
$911
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maryland Villas Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
package receiving
parking
online portal
Maryland Villas invites you to come by and take a look at our great floor plans. In our convenient location close to I-95 and I-15 your commute home will be a breeze. We have a friendly, caring management team on site willing to take you on a personal tour. Come see our sparkling pool and fun tot lot surrounded by lush landscaping and beautiful city views. We also provide laundry facilities and free water. Making homes is our business! You and your small family pet are welcome here at your new home… Maryland Villas!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 application fee per adult
Deposit: $250 up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 25 lbs max weight limit per pet; Breed restrictions apply for dogs
Dogs
deposit: $250
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Maryland Villas Apartments have any available units?
Maryland Villas Apartments has 13 units available starting at $911 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Maryland Villas Apartments have?
Some of Maryland Villas Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maryland Villas Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Maryland Villas Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maryland Villas Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Maryland Villas Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Maryland Villas Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Maryland Villas Apartments offers parking.
Does Maryland Villas Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Maryland Villas Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Maryland Villas Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Maryland Villas Apartments has a pool.
Does Maryland Villas Apartments have accessible units?
No, Maryland Villas Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Maryland Villas Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Maryland Villas Apartments has units with dishwashers.