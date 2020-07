Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters in unit laundry dishwasher patio / balcony ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system basketball court bbq/grill business center guest parking hot tub internet access media room racquetball court tennis court

Come by and visit our beautiful, landscaped community and experience the convenience and charm of Desert Gardens apartments, in Las Vegas, Nevada, located just minutes from I-15 and I-215. Discover relaxed, easy living in a quiet, wooded community. You will not find another community with such exceptional amenities at an affordable price. Welcome home to Desert Garden Apartments in Las Vegas. Call us anytime day or night! (Prices and specials subject to change without notice)