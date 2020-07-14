All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:23 AM

Desert Meadows

Open Now until 5pm
9655 Ensworth St · (702) 710-0393
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9655 Ensworth St, Las Vegas, NV 89123

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 223 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

Unit 233 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 130 · Avail. Aug 8

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 568 sqft

Unit 257 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 568 sqft

Unit 157 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 568 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 216 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 947 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Desert Meadows.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
guest parking
Enjoy quality living at Desert Meadows Apartments, located in Las Vegas, NV, in the upscale Silverado Ranch Community. Desert Meadows is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience. Living here means everything that you need and love is close at hand. Our central location near Interstate 15 puts you just minutes away from the Fashion Show Mall, fine dining, and all of the entertainment the famous Las Vegas Strip has to offer. Our studio, one and two bedroom luxury Las Vegas apartments were thoughtfully designed with quality living in mind. Desert Meadows Apartment homes are appointed with a wide array of highly desirable amenities including fully-equipped kitchens with microwaves and dishwashers, covered parking and more! Desert Meadows Apartments has excellent resident tools to make living at our community just a little bit easier. Submit a service request, view upcoming events on our calendar, or write a resident review on our residents page. Desert Meadows residents can rejuvenate in our sparkling swimming pool or just relax on the deck. We know your pets are family - ours are too, that's why we don't charge a pet deposit! The superb South Point Hotel & Casino is directly across the street and offers numerous activities and events. We are just blocks away from the Anthem Skatepark as well. Whatever your lifestyle may be, here at Desert Meadows Apartment Homes there is something for everyone in Nevada!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee. Also, studios $790.00 + $30 utility fee which includes water, sewer, and trash only (no gas) - 1x1 $895.00 + $35 utility fee - 2x2 $1075 + $45 utility fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 70lbs
Parking Details: Carports, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Desert Meadows have any available units?
Desert Meadows has 6 units available starting at $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Desert Meadows have?
Some of Desert Meadows's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Desert Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Desert Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Desert Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Desert Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Desert Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Desert Meadows offers parking.
Does Desert Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, Desert Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Desert Meadows have a pool?
Yes, Desert Meadows has a pool.
Does Desert Meadows have accessible units?
Yes, Desert Meadows has accessible units.
Does Desert Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Desert Meadows has units with dishwashers.

