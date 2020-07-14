All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like
Altessa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
Altessa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:05 AM

Altessa

Open Now until 6pm
100 Park Vista Dr · (702) 887-1989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

100 Park Vista Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89138

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2084 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,471

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 2139 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,471

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 2122 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,541

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Altessa.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
e-payments
hot tub
media room
Altessa Apartment Homes is a beautiful gated community located in the quiet, upscale Vistas Village in Summerlin, across from a park and a distinctive landmark clock tower. Its strikingly handsome architecture is enhanced by well-maintained landscaping. This community features a lap pool and outdoor gas barbecues. With Red Rock recreation area as a natural backdrop to the west and the lights of the fabulous Las Vegas Strip to the east, residents of Altessa are ideally situated to live the good life.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500-1 Months Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance recommended
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350
limit: 3
rent: $30-$40 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, Over 75lbs must be on first floor.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit, assigned. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Altessa have any available units?
Altessa has 5 units available starting at $1,471 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Altessa have?
Some of Altessa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Altessa currently offering any rent specials?
Altessa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Altessa pet-friendly?
Yes, Altessa is pet friendly.
Does Altessa offer parking?
Yes, Altessa offers parking.
Does Altessa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Altessa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Altessa have a pool?
Yes, Altessa has a pool.
Does Altessa have accessible units?
No, Altessa does not have accessible units.
Does Altessa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Altessa has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Bridges on Topicana
6255 West Tropicana Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Rancho De Montana
9105 W Flamingo Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Renaissance Villas
5419 W Tropicana Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Casa Tiempo
2850 S Maryland Pkwy
Las Vegas, NV 89109
Tower at Tropicana
6575 W Tropicana Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Inspire
2656 N Buffalo Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89128
Collage Apartments
6100 CARMEN BLVD
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Spectra East
4521 E Bonanza Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89110

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 BedroomsLas Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Pet Friendly PlacesLas Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NVWinchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho OakeyThe Section SevenPeccole RanchWest SaharaProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health SciencesUniversity of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State CollegeTouro University Nevada