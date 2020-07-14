Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit gym pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center carport cc payments clubhouse conference room e-payments hot tub media room

Altessa Apartment Homes is a beautiful gated community located in the quiet, upscale Vistas Village in Summerlin, across from a park and a distinctive landmark clock tower. Its strikingly handsome architecture is enhanced by well-maintained landscaping. This community features a lap pool and outdoor gas barbecues. With Red Rock recreation area as a natural backdrop to the west and the lights of the fabulous Las Vegas Strip to the east, residents of Altessa are ideally situated to live the good life.