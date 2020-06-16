All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 101 N Buteo Woods.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
101 N Buteo Woods
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

101 N Buteo Woods

101 North Buteo Woods Lane · (702) 839-8091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Mira Villas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

101 North Buteo Woods Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89144
Mira Villas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 101 N Buteo Woods · Avail. Jul 31

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
101 N Buteo Woods Available 07/31/20 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom Summerlin home - Immaculate Home in the Summerlin. MUST SEE!!! Covered patios. Mountain Views from Covered Balcony off Master room.Center Island, Gas Fireplace in Family room. Large Master with access to Balcony; Ceiling Fans throughout house; Multiple Art niches; tons of storage. Home is currently occupied. DONOT disturb tenants. Home will be available to show August 1, 2020. Please contact agent for showing appointment 702-839-8091.

No Section 8
Pet - need photo for approval. Pet rent may apply.
Tenant will need to reimburse landlord $35/month for S/T, $100/month for landscaping.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2944094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 N Buteo Woods have any available units?
101 N Buteo Woods has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 N Buteo Woods have?
Some of 101 N Buteo Woods's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 N Buteo Woods currently offering any rent specials?
101 N Buteo Woods isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 N Buteo Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 N Buteo Woods is pet friendly.
Does 101 N Buteo Woods offer parking?
No, 101 N Buteo Woods does not offer parking.
Does 101 N Buteo Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 N Buteo Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 N Buteo Woods have a pool?
No, 101 N Buteo Woods does not have a pool.
Does 101 N Buteo Woods have accessible units?
No, 101 N Buteo Woods does not have accessible units.
Does 101 N Buteo Woods have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 N Buteo Woods does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 101 N Buteo Woods?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Abode Red Rock Apartments
9450 West Hacienda Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89148
Dolce by the Lakes
2750 S Durango Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Allanza at the Lakes
8600 Starboard Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Durango Canyon
4515 S Durango Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Skyline Parc
3675 Cambridge St
Las Vegas, NV 89169
Ravello
4350 Cappas St
Las Vegas, NV 89115
ReNew at Decatur
2666 S Decatur Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89102
Emerald Springs
451 N Nellis Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89110

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity