101 N Buteo Woods Available 07/31/20 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom Summerlin home - Immaculate Home in the Summerlin. MUST SEE!!! Covered patios. Mountain Views from Covered Balcony off Master room.Center Island, Gas Fireplace in Family room. Large Master with access to Balcony; Ceiling Fans throughout house; Multiple Art niches; tons of storage. Home is currently occupied. DONOT disturb tenants. Home will be available to show August 1, 2020. Please contact agent for showing appointment 702-839-8091.



No Section 8

Pet - need photo for approval. Pet rent may apply.

Tenant will need to reimburse landlord $35/month for S/T, $100/month for landscaping.



No Pets Allowed



