Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool garage hot tub trash valet 24hr maintenance alarm system coffee bar courtyard dog park internet access nest technology package receiving yoga

Oh so close to the vibrant Vegas Strip, yet tucked away in a charming gated community. Welcome to Cimarron Apartments in Las Vegas, an oasis in the heart of the city. Once you arrive at our entrance off Flamingo Road in the southwest region, you'll feel secluded with palm trees and lush greenery dotting the landscape. A resort-style pool awaits you. Sparkling and refreshing by day, ambient lighting transforms the pool area at night, inviting you in for a swim or to relax in the spa in the fresh evening air. Our resident clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, and convenient business center are all at your disposal. Efficiency meets style in our pet friendly one, two and three bedroom apartments in Las Vegas Nevada with spacious living areas, vaulted ceilings, and a fireplace*. A well-equipped kitchen, eat-in breakfast bar, full-sized washer/dryer, and generous storage provide all the comforts you require. Schedule a tour and discover your new home and personal oasis.