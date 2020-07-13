All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:41 PM

Cimarron Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
8301 W Flamingo Rd · (833) 917-1852
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Apply Today & Get Up to 2 Weeks Free + 3 Months Garage Rental Free! *Applies to select units and is based on approved credit.
Location

8301 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89147
Rancho Viejo

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1096 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2071 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 1062 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 1058 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2105 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Unit 2067 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Unit 1085 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cimarron Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
trash valet
24hr maintenance
alarm system
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
internet access
nest technology
package receiving
yoga
Oh so close to the vibrant Vegas Strip, yet tucked away in a charming gated community. Welcome to Cimarron Apartments in Las Vegas, an oasis in the heart of the city. Once you arrive at our entrance off Flamingo Road in the southwest region, you'll feel secluded with palm trees and lush greenery dotting the landscape. A resort-style pool awaits you. Sparkling and refreshing by day, ambient lighting transforms the pool area at night, inviting you in for a swim or to relax in the spa in the fresh evening air. Our resident clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, and convenient business center are all at your disposal. Efficiency meets style in our pet friendly one, two and three bedroom apartments in Las Vegas Nevada with spacious living areas, vaulted ceilings, and a fireplace*. A well-equipped kitchen, eat-in breakfast bar, full-sized washer/dryer, and generous storage provide all the comforts you require. Schedule a tour and discover your new home and personal oasis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cimarron Apartments have any available units?
Cimarron Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Cimarron Apartments have?
Some of Cimarron Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cimarron Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cimarron Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Apply Today & Get Up to 2 Weeks Free + 3 Months Garage Rental Free! *Applies to select units and is based on approved credit.
Is Cimarron Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cimarron Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cimarron Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cimarron Apartments offers parking.
Does Cimarron Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cimarron Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cimarron Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Cimarron Apartments has a pool.
Does Cimarron Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cimarron Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cimarron Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cimarron Apartments has units with dishwashers.
