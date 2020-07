Amenities

granite counters recently renovated walk in closets microwave refrigerator

Completely renovated property from inside-out. This second floor apartment offers brand new floors, granite counter-top kitchen, fully renovated bathroom, one bedroom and a large bedroom with walk-in closet. Located just 3 blocks away from lightrail to hoboken, or NYC and 2 blocks away from NJ bus transportation to GWB or Lincoln Tunnel. Owner pays hot water.