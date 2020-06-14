Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

132 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West New York, NJ

Finding an apartment in West New York that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
13 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,098
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,367
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,757
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
48 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,267
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,303
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
37 Units Available
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,055
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1139 sqft
Overlooking the Manhattan skyline, RiversEdge at Port Imperial is located across the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey. Just steps from the NY Waterway Ferry Terminal and Light Rail. A spectacular place to live...
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
48 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,185
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,285
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,429
1201 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
53 Units Available
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,435
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,411
1147 sqft
Welcome to luxury on the edge of the Hudson River. Here, a lifestyle that befits the city that never sleeps is waiting. A place to engage with your surroundings, explore, and truly connect with the city. It is RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
11 Avenue at Port Imperial
11 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,460
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious unit - 815 sf.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
315 56TH ST
315 56th Street, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
550 sqft
Newly renovated 1BR condo available for rent in the heart of West New York.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 Ave At Port Imperial 8
10 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE WATERFRONT APARTMENT FOR RENT! - Property Id: 100367 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *Spacious 1BR* Ultra modern "Luxury Waterfront Mid-Rise" that features hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with granite counter-tops &

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
45 Riverwalk Pl 209
45 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartment Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 285142 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** $1000 SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY BUILDING!!! ** RESORT STYLE POOL & BARBECUE AREA!! **

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408
5005 Palisade Avenue, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5005 Palisade Avenue is a 30-unit, luxury apartment building located in beautiful West New York, NJ near the towns of Weehawken, Union City, Hoboken, Guttenberg and North Bergen, NJ.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
18 63RD ST
18 63rd Street, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
2000 sqft
All utilities included!! (Option to rent w/ garage parking included for 3,000/mo) Less than 1/2 block from Boulevard East, this amazing 3br 2ba features a 20ft.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6400 JEFFERSON ST
6400 Jefferson Street, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1013 sqft
**Broker Fee is paid by landlord. Free month on 2-year lease, 3% increase on 2nd year** Move right into luxurious living in a beautiful, nearly new rental building.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
37 64TH ST
37 64th Street, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Conveniently Located Half a block from Blvd East, and public transportation to Nyc. Plenty of stores and eateries near by, supermarket is a block away, laundromat is also one block away.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5100 HUDSON AVE
5100 Hudson Avenue, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Who says you can’t have it all? At 5100 Hudson Ave, you can enjoy a spectacular luxury lifestyle in a brand new rental in the most desirable section of West New York, NJ a short distance to the waterfront and just minutes to Manhattan! Best of all,

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
244 BROWER CT
244 Brower Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2268 sqft
Jacobs Ferry townhomes at Port Imperial! Essex Model, 2,268 sqft 4 level townhouse in Port Imperial Waterfront Community.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6200 JACKSON ST
6200 Jackson Street, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1400 sqft
Nicely maintained one family home for rent - 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, open kitchen/dining room, living room. Close to many conveniences - schools, shopping, restaurants & more.

1 of 15

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
433 60TH ST
433 60th Street, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Spacious apartment available for rent in the heart of West New York, near shops, schools, and public transportation to nearby towns and New York City.
Results within 1 mile of West New York
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
Upper West Side
29 Units Available
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,561
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,971
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,113
1299 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
Upper West Side
43 Units Available
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,478
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,765
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,269
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
Upper West Side
23 Units Available
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,609
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,396
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,621
1194 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
Upper West Side
25 Units Available
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,161
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,828
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,775
1077 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
13 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,284
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,842
1537 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
Hell's Kitchen
16 Units Available
West 54th
505 W 54th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,692
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,350
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,961
983 sqft
Spacious homes in the Clinton neighborhood of Midtown. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Enjoy an on-site community garden. Close to DeWitt Clinton Park and the Manhattan Waterfront Greenway.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in West New York, NJ

Finding an apartment in West New York that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

