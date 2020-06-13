Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

113 Apartments for rent in West New York, NJ with balcony

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
12 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,098
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,392
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,767
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
54 Units Available
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,435
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,595
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1147 sqft
Welcome to luxury on the edge of the Hudson River. Here, a lifestyle that befits the city that never sleeps is waiting. A place to engage with your surroundings, explore, and truly connect with the city. It is RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
48 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,267
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
42 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1113 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
49 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,185
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
28 Ave At Port Imperial
28 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,550
773 sqft
This is a beautiful, neatly kept and furnished house in Clinton, NJ (Hunterdon County) - rated as the 6th best small towns in the USA in 2019 by Architectural Digest, in a picturesque, quiet neighborhood, 3 minutes from the historic Clinton downtown

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
11 Avenue at Port Imperial
11 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,460
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious unit - 815 sf.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
6609 PALISADE AVE
6609 Palisade Avenue, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment in desirable location of Hudson County. Property is located just a few blocks away from blvd east and shopping areas such as Bergenline Avenue.

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408
5005 Palisade Avenue, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5005 Palisade Avenue is a 30-unit, luxury apartment building located in beautiful West New York, NJ near the towns of Weehawken, Union City, Hoboken, Guttenberg and North Bergen, NJ.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL
9 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1510 sqft
Discover the most premier and luxurious new construction building along the NJ Gold Coast. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, modern designed home has all the finest finishes & the most breathtaking DIRECT EAST views of NYC & Hudson River.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
129 67TH ST
129 67th Street, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
BEAUTIFUL & BRIGHT 1st floor 2 bedroom apartment for rent with private balcony. Close to everything, parks, schools, places of worship, shops, bike & walking path along Hudson River in WNY.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
438 ALBANY CT
438 Albany Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
2268 sqft
Discover pure luxury in this beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom + Loft/3.5 Bathroom Essex style townhouse located in highly sought after Jacobs & Bulls Ferry.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
479 BUFFALO CT
479 Buffalo Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2341 sqft
Discover pure luxury in this exclusive 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom Fanwood model townhouse nestled within prestigious Jacobs & Bulls Ferry. This four level residence accommodates luxury living with inspiring NYC views.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
26 Avenue at Port mperial
26 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great one bedroom rental available at a full service waterfront community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
18 63RD ST
18 63rd Street, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
2000 sqft
All utilities included!! (Option to rent w/ garage parking included for 3,000/mo) Less than 1/2 block from Boulevard East, this amazing 3br 2ba features a 20ft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
37 64TH ST
37 64th Street, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Conveniently Located Half a block from Blvd East, and public transportation to Nyc. Plenty of stores and eateries near by, supermarket is a block away, laundromat is also one block away.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
517 HARBOR PL
517 Harbor Pl, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
4000 sqft
Stunning Harbor Home Mansion. World class NYC views. Lavish solid wood doors throughout. Rich tile and stone work throughout. Gorgeous wood ceiling beams in kitchen and master bath.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
53 64TH ST
53 64th Street, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Gorgeously renovated with exquisite taste, this spacious 1 BD just a half block off BLVD East features a private balcony with NYC views. Beautiful quartz counter tops with new appliances, custom backsplash, and custom cabinetry.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
244 BROWER CT
244 Brower Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2268 sqft
Jacobs Ferry townhomes at Port Imperial! Essex Model, 2,268 sqft 4 level townhouse in Port Imperial Waterfront Community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
601 56TH ST
601 56th Street, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
RECENTLY RENOVATED AND FRESHLY PAINTED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RENTAL UNIT WITH ONE PARKING SPACE INCLUDED. HANDSOME HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU-OUT. GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS, MOSAIC BACKSPLASH, ESPRESSO SHAKER CABINETS WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
6200 JACKSON ST
6200 Jackson Street, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1400 sqft
Nicely maintained one family home for rent - 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, open kitchen/dining room, living room. Close to many conveniences - schools, shopping, restaurants & more.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
6600 BLVD EAST
6600 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Spacious corner 2 bed/1 bath with large terrace in prime location on Blvd East.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
345 OSWEGO CT
345 Oswego Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1872 sqft
Sought after Delaware style home in the popular Jacob's Ferry Waterfront Community!! One of only floors plans with three bedrooms on one level. Lots of storage!! Stunning eat-in kitchen with dining area.
Results within 1 mile of West New York
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Upper West Side
24 Units Available
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,609
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,401
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,131
1194 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in West New York, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West New York renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

