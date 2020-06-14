771 Apartments for rent in West New York, NJ with garage

Apartment List
West New York apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
13 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,098
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,367
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,757
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
48 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,267
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,303
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
37 Units Available
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,055
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1139 sqft
Overlooking the Manhattan skyline, RiversEdge at Port Imperial is located across the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey. Just steps from the NY Waterway Ferry Terminal and Light Rail. A spectacular place to live...
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
48 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,185
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,285
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,429
1201 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
53 Units Available
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,435
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,411
1147 sqft
Welcome to luxury on the edge of the Hudson River. Here, a lifestyle that befits the city that never sleeps is waiting. A place to engage with your surroundings, explore, and truly connect with the city. It is RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
42 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1113 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
28 Ave At Port Imperial
28 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,550
773 sqft
This is a beautiful, neatly kept and furnished house in Clinton, NJ (Hunterdon County) - rated as the 6th best small towns in the USA in 2019 by Architectural Digest, in a picturesque, quiet neighborhood, 3 minutes from the historic Clinton downtown

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
11 Avenue at Port Imperial
11 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,460
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious unit - 815 sf.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 Ave At Port Imperial 8
10 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE WATERFRONT APARTMENT FOR RENT! - Property Id: 100367 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *Spacious 1BR* Ultra modern "Luxury Waterfront Mid-Rise" that features hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with granite counter-tops &

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
6050 BLVD EAST
6050 Kennedy Blvd E, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1538 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An OASIS in the Sky!!! By far, one of, if not, THE NICEST units in the entire building. Totally gut renovated lest than 6 months ago, this is a MASSIVE well appointed modern unit. Comprised of 2 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408
5005 Palisade Avenue, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5005 Palisade Avenue is a 30-unit, luxury apartment building located in beautiful West New York, NJ near the towns of Weehawken, Union City, Hoboken, Guttenberg and North Bergen, NJ.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
430 52ND ST
430 52nd Street, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury, Location, Convenience, Next to Light Rail ! gourmet kitchen espresso cabinets, santa cecila granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, grey Harbour 6" flooring, washer/drier hookup ,lavish tiled bathrooms, pre wired (fios availble).

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL
9 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1510 sqft
Discover the most premier and luxurious new construction building along the NJ Gold Coast. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, modern designed home has all the finest finishes & the most breathtaking DIRECT EAST views of NYC & Hudson River.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
438 ALBANY CT
438 Albany Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
2268 sqft
Discover pure luxury in this beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom + Loft/3.5 Bathroom Essex style townhouse located in highly sought after Jacobs & Bulls Ferry.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
270 ROSLYN CT
270 Roslyn Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1872 sqft
Endure a flawless balance of elegance and world class in this stunning three bedroom, two full bath, one half bath Delaware model townhouse located in Jacobs and Bulls Ferry.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
18 63RD ST
18 63rd Street, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
2000 sqft
All utilities included!! (Option to rent w/ garage parking included for 3,000/mo) Less than 1/2 block from Boulevard East, this amazing 3br 2ba features a 20ft.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
6400 JEFFERSON ST
6400 Jefferson Street, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1013 sqft
**Broker Fee is paid by landlord. Free month on 2-year lease, 3% increase on 2nd year** Move right into luxurious living in a beautiful, nearly new rental building.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
221-223 62ND ST
221 62nd St, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 2 bath with gourmet kitchen stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, laundry hook up, gas fire place, walk in closet.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
517 HARBOR PL
517 Harbor Pl, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
4000 sqft
Stunning Harbor Home Mansion. World class NYC views. Lavish solid wood doors throughout. Rich tile and stone work throughout. Gorgeous wood ceiling beams in kitchen and master bath.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
244 BROWER CT
244 Brower Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2268 sqft
Jacobs Ferry townhomes at Port Imperial! Essex Model, 2,268 sqft 4 level townhouse in Port Imperial Waterfront Community.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
6600 BLVD EAST
6600 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Spacious corner 2 bed/1 bath with large terrace in prime location on Blvd East.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
345 OSWEGO CT
345 Oswego Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1872 sqft
Sought after Delaware style home in the popular Jacob's Ferry Waterfront Community!! One of only floors plans with three bedrooms on one level. Lots of storage!! Stunning eat-in kitchen with dining area.
Results within 1 mile of West New York
Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
Upper West Side
15 Units Available
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,635
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,230
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,915
1077 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in West New York, NJ

West New York apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

