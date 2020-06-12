/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:48 PM
1007 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West New York, NJ
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
54 Units Available
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1360 sqft
Welcome to luxury on the edge of the Hudson River. Here, a lifestyle that befits the city that never sleeps is waiting. A place to engage with your surroundings, explore, and truly connect with the city. It is RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:48pm
12 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,767
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
42 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,855
1413 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
49 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,795
1565 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,855
1385 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6609 PALISADE AVE
6609 Palisade Avenue, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment in desirable location of Hudson County. Property is located just a few blocks away from blvd east and shopping areas such as Bergenline Avenue.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL
9 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1510 sqft
Discover the most premier and luxurious new construction building along the NJ Gold Coast. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, modern designed home has all the finest finishes & the most breathtaking DIRECT EAST views of NYC & Hudson River.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
438 ALBANY CT
438 Albany Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
2268 sqft
Discover pure luxury in this beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom + Loft/3.5 Bathroom Essex style townhouse located in highly sought after Jacobs & Bulls Ferry.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
479 BUFFALO CT
479 Buffalo Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2341 sqft
Discover pure luxury in this exclusive 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom Fanwood model townhouse nestled within prestigious Jacobs & Bulls Ferry. This four level residence accommodates luxury living with inspiring NYC views.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
270 ROSLYN CT
270 Roslyn Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1872 sqft
Endure a flawless balance of elegance and world class in this stunning three bedroom, two full bath, one half bath Delaware model townhouse located in Jacobs and Bulls Ferry.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
18 63RD ST
18 63rd Street, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
2000 sqft
All utilities included!! (Option to rent w/ garage parking included for 3,000/mo) Less than 1/2 block from Boulevard East, this amazing 3br 2ba features a 20ft.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
37 64TH ST
37 64th Street, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Conveniently Located Half a block from Blvd East, and public transportation to Nyc. Plenty of stores and eateries near by, supermarket is a block away, laundromat is also one block away.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
34 63RD ST
34 63rd Street, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
RENOVATED SECOND FLOOR APARTMENT, FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 1FULL BATH, PLENTY OF CLOSETS THROUGHOUT. WALKING DISTANCE TO BLVD EAST, HARDWOOD FLOORS, KITCHEN RECENTLY RENOVATED. NEWER APPLIANCES.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
601 65TH ST
601 65th Street, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1220 sqft
Spacious apartment in desirable town of West New York. Property offers 1220 sqft of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Walk-in closets and new hardwood floor. It offers a master bedroom with private full bathroom.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5418 PARK AVE
5418 Park Avenue, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous Remodeled 2 family home a couple just blocks from Boulevard East. Border of Weehawken. Apartment has been completely and tastefully redesigned and remodeled. 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Ferry & Lincoln Tunnel are minutes from the property.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
517 HARBOR PL
517 Harbor Pl, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
4000 sqft
Stunning Harbor Home Mansion. World class NYC views. Lavish solid wood doors throughout. Rich tile and stone work throughout. Gorgeous wood ceiling beams in kitchen and master bath.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
244 BROWER CT
244 Brower Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2268 sqft
Jacobs Ferry townhomes at Port Imperial! Essex Model, 2,268 sqft 4 level townhouse in Port Imperial Waterfront Community.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
601 56TH ST
601 56th Street, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
RECENTLY RENOVATED AND FRESHLY PAINTED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RENTAL UNIT WITH ONE PARKING SPACE INCLUDED. HANDSOME HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU-OUT. GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS, MOSAIC BACKSPLASH, ESPRESSO SHAKER CABINETS WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6007 PALISADE AVE
6007 Palisade Ave, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 1 parking spot is included in the rent. Landlord is a NJ Real Estate Broker.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6200 JACKSON ST
6200 Jackson Street, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1400 sqft
Nicely maintained one family home for rent - 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, open kitchen/dining room, living room. Close to many conveniences - schools, shopping, restaurants & more.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
585 62ND ST
585 62nd Street, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Beautiful unit features 3 large bedrooms, living room, dining room and plenty of closet space. Newer carpeting and fresh paint. Street parking only and no laundry available. Sorry no pets allowed. Credit Check, Interview, 1.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
345 OSWEGO CT
345 Oswego Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1872 sqft
Sought after Delaware style home in the popular Jacob's Ferry Waterfront Community!! One of only floors plans with three bedrooms on one level. Lots of storage!! Stunning eat-in kitchen with dining area.
Results within 1 mile of West New York
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 10:48pm
$
Upper West Side
25 Units Available
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,999
1436 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 10:48pm
$
Upper West Side
29 Units Available
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,671
1788 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
