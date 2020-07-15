/
studio apartments
826 Studio Apartments for rent in West New York, NJ
39 Units Available
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,048
494 sqft
Welcome to luxury on the edge of the Hudson River. Here, a lifestyle that befits the city that never sleeps is waiting. A place to engage with your surroundings, explore, and truly connect with the city. It is RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial.
50 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
24 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,190
521 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.
41 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,361
540 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
39 Units Available
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,205
557 sqft
Overlooking the Manhattan skyline, RiversEdge at Port Imperial is located across the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey. Just steps from the NY Waterway Ferry Terminal and Light Rail. A spectacular place to live...
1 Unit Available
53 64TH ST
53 64th Street, West New York, NJ
Studio
$1,700
560 sqft
Beautiful and renovated apartment with private balcony and partial NYC views. Conveniently located just one block from Blvd East with easy access to all transportation.
1 Unit Available
226 66th St 5
226 66th St, West New York, NJ
Studio
$1,278
500 sqft
**STUNNING STUDIO** - Property Id: 232730 **STUNNING STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~NET RENT AMOUNT ADVERTISED~ ~APT Features~ *One month free rent *Brand new modern kitchen *Stainless steel appliances *Granite countertops *Spacious and
1 Unit Available
5110 Bergenline Ave 10
5110 Bergenline Avenue, West New York, NJ
Studio
$1,095
500 sqft
Unit 10 Available 09/07/20 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 317432 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of
1 Unit Available
20 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL
20 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$4,400
1863 sqft
Wonderful 1863sqft 3 bedroom at the Grandview II. Unit has hardwood floor through out. Upgraded kitchen. Close to NY ferry & NY trans and shops. Amenities included exercise room, pool, community room and 24hr concierge.
Results within 1 mile of West New York
11 Units Available
Upper West Side
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,460
This 1,000-unit high-rise features a New York Sports Club fitness center with pool and classes for adults and children, appleseeds® children's playroom, children's outdoor playground, parking and a complimentary shuttle bus to Columbus Circle.
20 Units Available
Upper West Side
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,276
503 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
38 Units Available
Upper West Side
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,428
450 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
29 Units Available
Upper West Side
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,618
553 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
28 Units Available
Upper West Side
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,127
329 sqft
Upper West Side, blocks from 72nd Street Subway. Enjoy luxury features such as steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets, as well as on-site laundry and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
25 Units Available
Upper West Side
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,692
525 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
42 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,667
488 sqft
Luxury apartments in Midtown Manhattan with stunning city views. Apartments have balconies, granite countertops, full-wall windows and walk-in closets. DeWitt Clinton Park is nearby when you need some fresh air.
9 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,420
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
14 Units Available
Upper West Side
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,496
483 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
14 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
West 54th
505 W 54th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,866
504 sqft
Spacious homes in the Clinton neighborhood of Midtown. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Enjoy an on-site community garden. Close to DeWitt Clinton Park and the Manhattan Waterfront Greenway.
13 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Encore
175 West 60th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,295
Living In The Encore Is Manhattan Living At Its Finest. From Its Stunning Architecture To Its Amazing Views; Its Lavish Amenities To Its Spectacular Location At Lincoln Center, The Encore Living Is Pure Joy.
18 Units Available
Upper West Side
Aire
200 West 67th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,815
Aire is an inspired, soaring, 43-story glass residential tower at the heart of the Upper West Side.
31 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,675
600 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Contact for Availability
Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,265
516 sqft
Situated on the banks of the Hudson River, these studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are surrounded by shopping and dining. Amenities include well-appointed kitchens, wood-plank flooring and large windows.
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,910
636 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
