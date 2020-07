Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard gym pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly alarm system bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar dog park fire pit guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving yoga

Overlooking the Manhattan skyline, RiversEdge at Port Imperial is located across the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey. Just steps from the NY Waterway Ferry Terminal and Light Rail. A spectacular place to live... only minutes from Manhattan! RiversEdge at Port Imperial features studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes that are meticulously detailed with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and much more. Call today to schedule your personal tour today!