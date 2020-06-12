/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
793 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in West New York, NJ
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
42 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1113 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
12 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,397
1096 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
55 Units Available
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1147 sqft
Welcome to luxury on the edge of the Hudson River. Here, a lifestyle that befits the city that never sleeps is waiting. A place to engage with your surroundings, explore, and truly connect with the city. It is RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
48 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
50 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1169 sqft
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
39 Units Available
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1139 sqft
Overlooking the Manhattan skyline, RiversEdge at Port Imperial is located across the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey. Just steps from the NY Waterway Ferry Terminal and Light Rail. A spectacular place to live...
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,429
1201 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
45 Riverwalk Pl 838
45 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1192 sqft
Luxury Apartments Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 281104 WATERSIDE LUXURY 201-932-0700 ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** $1000 SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** CAT FRIENDLY BUILDING!!! ** HEATED OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOL!!! **
1 of 66
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408
5005 Palisade Avenue, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1200 sqft
5005 Palisade Avenue is a 30-unit, luxury apartment building located in beautiful West New York, NJ near the towns of Weehawken, Union City, Hoboken, Guttenberg and North Bergen, NJ.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
221-223 62ND ST
221 62nd St, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 2 bath with gourmet kitchen stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, laundry hook up, gas fire place, walk in closet.
1 of 10
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
5311 BLVD EAST
5311 Boulevard East, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex on Blvd East and 54th Street. Kitchen, living room, dining room and powder room on first floor and 2 spacious bedrooms and full bath on second floor. All spacious rooms. Laundry room on first floor.
Results within 1 mile of West New York
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Hell's Kitchen
34 Units Available
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,197
1048 sqft
Luxury apartments in Midtown Manhattan with stunning city views. Apartments have balconies, granite countertops, full-wall windows and walk-in closets. DeWitt Clinton Park is nearby when you need some fresh air.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:53am
Upper West Side
10 Units Available
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,103
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 10 at 05:53am
Upper West Side
8 Units Available
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
This 1,000-unit high-rise features a New York Sports Club fitness center with pool and classes for adults and children, appleseeds® children's playroom, children's outdoor playground, parking and a complimentary shuttle bus to Columbus Circle.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 05:25am
Upper West Side
10 Units Available
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,394
874 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units, along with penthouses, are available in this community. It's only blocks from the Hudson River and Central Park. There's a full spa on site, along with yoga and personal trainers.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Upper West Side
43 Units Available
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,264
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Hell's Kitchen
15 Units Available
West 54th
505 W 54th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,961
983 sqft
Spacious homes in the Clinton neighborhood of Midtown. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Enjoy an on-site community garden. Close to DeWitt Clinton Park and the Manhattan Waterfront Greenway.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Upper West Side
27 Units Available
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,923
1299 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Upper West Side
26 Units Available
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,780
1077 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Upper West Side
23 Units Available
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,806
1194 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Upper West Side
21 Units Available
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,953
719 sqft
Upper West Side, blocks from 72nd Street Subway. Enjoy luxury features such as steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets, as well as on-site laundry and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
Upper West Side
14 Units Available
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,915
1085 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
32 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
