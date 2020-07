Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage package receiving elevator guest parking hot tub internet access lobby

The Landings at Port Imperial Apartments in New Jersey offers renovated homes and an amazing collection of amenities. Just minutes outside of New York City, with easy access to trendy cafes, world-class performances, fantastic restaurants and a night life that never stops. Take the Ferry to work and come home and enjoy amazing Manhattan skyline views from your beautiful and spacious home.