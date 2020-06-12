/
2 bedroom apartments
129 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West New York, NJ
22 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,429
1201 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.
39 Units Available
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1139 sqft
Overlooking the Manhattan skyline, RiversEdge at Port Imperial is located across the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey. Just steps from the NY Waterway Ferry Terminal and Light Rail. A spectacular place to live...
12 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,392
1096 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
42 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1113 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
55 Units Available
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1147 sqft
Welcome to luxury on the edge of the Hudson River. Here, a lifestyle that befits the city that never sleeps is waiting. A place to engage with your surroundings, explore, and truly connect with the city. It is RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial.
49 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
50 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1169 sqft
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
1 Unit Available
45 Riverwalk Pl 838
45 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1192 sqft
Luxury Apartments Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 281104 WATERSIDE LUXURY 201-932-0700 ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** $1000 SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** CAT FRIENDLY BUILDING!!! ** HEATED OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOL!!! **
1 Unit Available
5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408
5005 Palisade Avenue, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1200 sqft
5005 Palisade Avenue is a 30-unit, luxury apartment building located in beautiful West New York, NJ near the towns of Weehawken, Union City, Hoboken, Guttenberg and North Bergen, NJ.
1 Unit Available
129 67TH ST
129 67th Street, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
BEAUTIFUL & BRIGHT 1st floor 2 bedroom apartment for rent with private balcony. Close to everything, parks, schools, places of worship, shops, bike & walking path along Hudson River in WNY.
1 Unit Available
6400 JEFFERSON ST
6400 Jefferson Street, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1013 sqft
**Broker Fee is paid by landlord. Free month on 2-year lease, 3% increase on 2nd year** Move right into luxurious living in a beautiful, nearly new rental building.
1 Unit Available
5100 HUDSON AVE
5100 Hudson Avenue, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Who says you can’t have it all? At 5100 Hudson Ave, you can enjoy a spectacular luxury lifestyle in a brand new rental in the most desirable section of West New York, NJ a short distance to the waterfront and just minutes to Manhattan! Best of all,
1 Unit Available
6305 BLVD EAST
6305 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1050 sqft
Broker Fee Paid by Landlord. Bristol Court on Blvd East is the setting for the immaculate and spacious 2 bedroom rental.
1 Unit Available
417 60TH ST
417 60th Street, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! Lovely spacious 2 bed 1 bath unit in this lovely multi-family home right across from City Hall! Walking distance to shops, restaurants, and transportation into NYC. Less than 20 minutes commute into NY Port Authority.
1 Unit Available
221-223 62ND ST
221 62nd St, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 2 bath with gourmet kitchen stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, laundry hook up, gas fire place, walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
228 59TH ST
228 59th St, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
850 sqft
beautiful 2 bedrooms apartment in desirable area of west new york. This apartment building it is located just a few blocks away from boulevard east and bergenline avenue. Fully renovated in 2017. Large 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and large kitchen.
1 Unit Available
6209 BLVD EAST
6209 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Welcome to the Hudson Gate II. A spacious approximately, 1000 square feet and recently remodeled two bedroom one bath apartment rental. Featuring, hardwood through out a bright and east facing lay out with direct NYC views from your apartment.
1 Unit Available
6112 HARRISON PL
6112 Harrison Place, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Apartment for rent in the heart of West New York, features: 2 Bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen, Washer and dryer in the unit. Super location close to major transportations providing for a quick access in and out of Manhattan.
1 Unit Available
6405 BLVD EAST
6405 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
752 sqft
Renovated 1st FL condo, with two bedrooms, 1 bath on Blvd East , stainless steel appliances ,this unit features an open layout with hardwood floors, central air and heat, laundry room on the premise, close to major transportations providing for a
1 Unit Available
6600 BLVD EAST
6600 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Spacious corner 2 bed/1 bath with large terrace in prime location on Blvd East.
1 Unit Available
5311 BLVD EAST
5311 Boulevard East, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex on Blvd East and 54th Street. Kitchen, living room, dining room and powder room on first floor and 2 spacious bedrooms and full bath on second floor. All spacious rooms. Laundry room on first floor.
1 Unit Available
433 60TH ST
433 60th Street, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Spacious apartment available for rent in the heart of West New York, near shops, schools, and public transportation to nearby towns and New York City.
23 Units Available
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,131
1194 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
44 Units Available
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,224
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
