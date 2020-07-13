/
apartments with pool
466 Apartments for rent in West New York, NJ with pool
20 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,969
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,882
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,517
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
42 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,361
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,369
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
50 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,210
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1120 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
47 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
36 Units Available
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,082
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,423
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
1147 sqft
Welcome to luxury on the edge of the Hudson River. Here, a lifestyle that befits the city that never sleeps is waiting. A place to engage with your surroundings, explore, and truly connect with the city. It is RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial.
39 Units Available
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,205
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1139 sqft
Overlooking the Manhattan skyline, RiversEdge at Port Imperial is located across the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey. Just steps from the NY Waterway Ferry Terminal and Light Rail. A spectacular place to live...
23 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,190
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1194 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.
1 Unit Available
11 Avenue at Port Imperial
11 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,460
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious unit - 815 sf.
1 Unit Available
6600 BLVD EAST
6600 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, West New York, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
SPACIOUS, SUNNY RENOVATED CORNER UNIT WITH HUDSON RIVER & NYC VIEWS ON BOULEVARD EAST!!!! ENJOY 1100' SQ. FT OF SPACE, GRANITE KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS, TONS OF CLOSET SPACE, LOW MAINTENANCE AND SO MUCH MORE.
1 Unit Available
438 ALBANY CT
438 Albany Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
2268 sqft
Discover pure luxury in this beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom + Loft/3.5 Bathroom Essex style townhouse located in highly sought after Jacobs & Bulls Ferry.
1 Unit Available
6020 HUDSON AVE
6020 Hudson Ave, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
563 sqft
Located in the heart of it all this newly erected 35 unit elevator edifice is constructed like nothing else on the market today.
1 Unit Available
6050 BLVD EAST
6050 Kennedy Blvd E, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tastefully updated, Modern flair, Oversized 1 Bedroom 1 Bath+Balcony & Wonderful Blue Sky views of Hudson River & Beyond. Located at Tower West Luxury Hi-Rise on Desirable BLVD East. The Fabulous open concept layout offers 1100+- sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
22 Avenue at Port Imperial
22 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1333 sqft
Great opportunity to rent within the fabulous Grandview at Riverwalk, a beautiful Gold Coast community nestled along the Hudson River! This two bedroom, two bath home offers a partial river view from a high floor, a modern kitchen with stainless
1 Unit Available
444 ALBANY CT
444 Albany Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2742 sqft
Take in the spectacular unobstructed view of NYC skyline, this rare SE facing corner Townhouse is located right by the Hudson River within the prestigious Jacobs Ferry. This home is one of the most desired units along the Gold Coast.
1 Unit Available
9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL
9 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1510 sqft
Discover the most premier and luxurious new construction building along the NJ Gold Coast. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, modern designed home has all the finest finishes & the most breathtaking DIRECT EAST views of NYC & Hudson River.
1 Unit Available
5100 HUDSON AVE
5100 Hudson Avenue, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Who says you can’t have it all? At 5100 Hudson Ave, you can enjoy a spectacular luxury lifestyle in a brand new rental in the most desirable section of West New York, NJ a short distance to the waterfront and just minutes to Manhattan! Best of all,
1 Unit Available
517 HARBOR PL
517 Harbor Pl, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
4000 sqft
Stunning Harbor Home Mansion. World class NYC views. Lavish solid wood doors throughout. Rich tile and stone work throughout. Gorgeous wood ceiling beams in kitchen and master bath.
1 Unit Available
45 Riverwalk Pl 868
45 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1111 sqft
spacious Luxury Apartments near NYC - Property Id: 302467 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** $1000 SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY BUILDING!!! ** RESORT STYLE POOL AND SPA!!! **
Results within 1 mile of West New York
21 Units Available
Upper West Side
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,276
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,733
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,496
1077 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
15 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,104
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
9 Units Available
Upper West Side
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,483
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,592
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom units, along with penthouses, are available in this community. It's only blocks from the Hudson River and Central Park. There's a full spa on site, along with yoga and personal trainers.
9 Units Available
Upper West Side
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,600
1 Bedroom
$2,850
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
This 1,000-unit high-rise features a New York Sports Club fitness center with pool and classes for adults and children, appleseeds® children's playroom, children's outdoor playground, parking and a complimentary shuttle bus to Columbus Circle.
13 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Encore
175 West 60th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,295
1 Bedroom
$4,295
2 Bedrooms
$7,879
Living In The Encore Is Manhattan Living At Its Finest. From Its Stunning Architecture To Its Amazing Views; Its Lavish Amenities To Its Spectacular Location At Lincoln Center, The Encore Living Is Pure Joy.
31 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,675
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,895
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
