Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:10 PM

116 Apartments for rent in West New York, NJ with gym

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
13 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,098
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,367
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,757
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
48 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,267
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,303
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
37 Units Available
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,055
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1139 sqft
Overlooking the Manhattan skyline, RiversEdge at Port Imperial is located across the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey. Just steps from the NY Waterway Ferry Terminal and Light Rail. A spectacular place to live...
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
48 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,185
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,285
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,429
1201 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
53 Units Available
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,435
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,411
1147 sqft
Welcome to luxury on the edge of the Hudson River. Here, a lifestyle that befits the city that never sleeps is waiting. A place to engage with your surroundings, explore, and truly connect with the city. It is RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
42 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1113 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
11 Avenue at Port Imperial
11 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,460
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious unit - 815 sf.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 Ave At Port Imperial 8
10 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE WATERFRONT APARTMENT FOR RENT! - Property Id: 100367 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *Spacious 1BR* Ultra modern "Luxury Waterfront Mid-Rise" that features hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with granite counter-tops &

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
45 Riverwalk Pl 209
45 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartment Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 285142 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** $1000 SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY BUILDING!!! ** RESORT STYLE POOL & BARBECUE AREA!! **

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
430 52ND ST
430 52nd Street, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury, Location, Convenience, Next to Light Rail ! gourmet kitchen espresso cabinets, santa cecila granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, grey Harbour 6" flooring, washer/drier hookup ,lavish tiled bathrooms, pre wired (fios availble).

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL
9 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1510 sqft
Discover the most premier and luxurious new construction building along the NJ Gold Coast. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, modern designed home has all the finest finishes & the most breathtaking DIRECT EAST views of NYC & Hudson River.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
26 Avenue at Port mperial
26 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great one bedroom rental available at a full service waterfront community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
6400 JEFFERSON ST
6400 Jefferson Street, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1013 sqft
**Broker Fee is paid by landlord. Free month on 2-year lease, 3% increase on 2nd year** Move right into luxurious living in a beautiful, nearly new rental building.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
5100 HUDSON AVE
5100 Hudson Avenue, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Who says you can’t have it all? At 5100 Hudson Ave, you can enjoy a spectacular luxury lifestyle in a brand new rental in the most desirable section of West New York, NJ a short distance to the waterfront and just minutes to Manhattan! Best of all,

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
6008 HUDSON AVE
6008 Hudson Avenue, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1bed, 1.5 bath apartment close to transit into the city. Granite Countertops, stainless appliances, Jacuzzi tub in master, PLUS parking and gym included in the rent! PLUS, NO BROKER FEE

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
221-223 62ND ST
221 62nd St, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 2 bath with gourmet kitchen stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, laundry hook up, gas fire place, walk in closet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
244 BROWER CT
244 Brower Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2268 sqft
Jacobs Ferry townhomes at Port Imperial! Essex Model, 2,268 sqft 4 level townhouse in Port Imperial Waterfront Community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
6600 BLVD EAST
6600 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Spacious corner 2 bed/1 bath with large terrace in prime location on Blvd East.
Results within 1 mile of West New York
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Hell's Kitchen
34 Units Available
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,717
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,194
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,202
1048 sqft
Luxury apartments in Midtown Manhattan with stunning city views. Apartments have balconies, granite countertops, full-wall windows and walk-in closets. DeWitt Clinton Park is nearby when you need some fresh air.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
17 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,045
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
Upper West Side
15 Units Available
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,635
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,230
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,915
1077 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Upper West Side
29 Units Available
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,561
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,971
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,113
1299 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Upper West Side
43 Units Available
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,478
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,765
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,269
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in West New York, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West New York renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

