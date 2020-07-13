/
140 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in West New York, NJ
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
42 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,361
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,369
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
50 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1120 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
20 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,969
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,882
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,517
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
47 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
36 Units Available
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,082
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,423
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
1147 sqft
Welcome to luxury on the edge of the Hudson River. Here, a lifestyle that befits the city that never sleeps is waiting. A place to engage with your surroundings, explore, and truly connect with the city. It is RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
39 Units Available
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,205
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1139 sqft
Overlooking the Manhattan skyline, RiversEdge at Port Imperial is located across the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey. Just steps from the NY Waterway Ferry Terminal and Light Rail. A spectacular place to live...
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,190
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1194 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
11 Avenue at Port Imperial
11 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,460
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious unit - 815 sf.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6700 PARK AVE
6700 Park Avenue, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
GORGEOUS GIGANTIC NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM !! - Property Id: 313264 GIGANTIC GORGEOUS NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT MINUTES FROM NYC!! LIVING ROOM! HARDWOOD FLOORING! AIRY! LOTS OF LIGHT! RECESSED LIGHTING! MARBLE BATH ! GRANITE
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
6600 BLVD EAST
6600 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, West New York, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
SPACIOUS, SUNNY RENOVATED CORNER UNIT WITH HUDSON RIVER & NYC VIEWS ON BOULEVARD EAST!!!! ENJOY 1100' SQ. FT OF SPACE, GRANITE KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS, TONS OF CLOSET SPACE, LOW MAINTENANCE AND SO MUCH MORE.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
6515 BLVD EAST
6515 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, West New York, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
600 sqft
Rare opportunity for that enchanting skyline view!! Enjoy a direct east view and northeast view from this lovely one bedroom condo.
Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
6111 FILLMORE PL
6111 Fillmore Pl, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great layout, spacious 1 bed 1 bath apartment in a well maintained newer construction building with private parking garage. modern gourmet kitchen with Gas stove & stainless steel appliances inc dishwasher.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
18 63RD ST
18 63rd Street, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2000 sqft
*Rental Open House Saturday, July 11th 12-2PM!*(1 Garage parking space included!) Less than 1/2 block from Boulevard East, this amazing 3br 2ba features a 20ft.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
6050 BLVD EAST
6050 Kennedy Blvd E, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tastefully updated, Modern flair, Oversized 1 Bedroom 1 Bath+Balcony & Wonderful Blue Sky views of Hudson River & Beyond. Located at Tower West Luxury Hi-Rise on Desirable BLVD East. The Fabulous open concept layout offers 1100+- sq. ft.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
6118 WASHINGTON ST
6118 Washington St, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful Spacious 3 bed 2bath , hardwood floors thru out , Granite kitchen counter top with stainless steel appliances. Central A/c , balcony.Great location for NYC commuters, block away from bus stop. small pets allowed .
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
422-424 63RD ST
422 63rd St, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1 bed, 1 bath apartment, very spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Designer gourmet kitchen with granite counter. S/S appliances,hardwood floors, ceramic tiles bathroom. Washer and dryer available at the building.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408
5005 Palisade Avenue, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5005 Palisade Avenue is a 30-unit, luxury apartment building located in beautiful West New York, NJ near the towns of Weehawken, Union City, Hoboken, Guttenberg and North Bergen, NJ.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
5100 HUDSON AVE
5100 Hudson Avenue, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Who says you can’t have it all? At 5100 Hudson Ave, you can enjoy a spectacular luxury lifestyle in a brand new rental in the most desirable section of West New York, NJ a short distance to the waterfront and just minutes to Manhattan! Best of all,
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
433 60TH ST
433 60th Street, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Spacious apartment available for rent in the heart of West New York, near shops, schools, and public transportation to nearby towns and New York City.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
45 Riverwalk Pl 868
45 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1111 sqft
spacious Luxury Apartments near NYC - Property Id: 302467 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** $1000 SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY BUILDING!!! ** RESORT STYLE POOL AND SPA!!! **
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
568 66TH ST
568 66th Street, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2055 sqft
Private, rare, comfy oasis in the heart of West New York. This colonial brick style home gives you the feel of homeownership as a tenant, it can't get any better than that. Aside from the ample space in this 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
318 51ST ST
318 51st St, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern spacious apartment with gas fireplace! Granite & SS appliances in the kitchen. Lovely tiled bathroom, comfortable bedroom with lots natural light. 1 indoor garage space & small fitness center included. Tenants pay utilities & broker fees.
Results within 1 mile of West New York
Last updated July 13 at 05:07am
9 Units Available
Upper West Side
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,483
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,592
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom units, along with penthouses, are available in this community. It's only blocks from the Hudson River and Central Park. There's a full spa on site, along with yoga and personal trainers.
Last updated July 13 at 03:15am
2 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The 36-story tower showcases some of the finest views in Manhattan. This building has a prominent location among Time Warner Center, Columbus Circle, a plethora of dining and entertainment options, and neighbors Lincoln Center and Fordham University.
