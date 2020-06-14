/
1 bedroom apartments
132 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West New York, NJ
49 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,185
818 sqft
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
38 Units Available
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,365
801 sqft
Overlooking the Manhattan skyline, RiversEdge at Port Imperial is located across the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey. Just steps from the NY Waterway Ferry Terminal and Light Rail. A spectacular place to live...
12 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,098
798 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
22 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,350
844 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.
48 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,303
776 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
42 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,025
785 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
51 Units Available
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,685
736 sqft
Welcome to luxury on the edge of the Hudson River. Here, a lifestyle that befits the city that never sleeps is waiting. A place to engage with your surroundings, explore, and truly connect with the city. It is RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial.
1 Unit Available
10 Ave At Port Imperial 8
10 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,495
815 sqft
NO BROKER FEE WATERFRONT APARTMENT FOR RENT! - Property Id: 100367 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *Spacious 1BR* Ultra modern "Luxury Waterfront Mid-Rise" that features hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with granite counter-tops &
1 Unit Available
110 61st St 17
110 61st Street, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,595
650 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM FULLY RENOVATED ** - Property Id: 284917 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM FULLY RENOVATED ** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Brand new modern kitchen *Stainless steel appliances *Granite countertops *Spacious and
1 Unit Available
45 Riverwalk Pl 209
45 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
833 sqft
Luxury Apartment Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 285142 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** $1000 SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY BUILDING!!! ** RESORT STYLE POOL & BARBECUE AREA!! **
1 Unit Available
6208 Palisade Ave 22
6208 Palisade Ave, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
650 sqft
**STUNNING 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 253152 **STUNNING 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Laundry in unit *Hardwood flooring *Modern kitchen *Stainless steel appliances *Granite counter tops *Dishwasher *Microwave *Near
1 Unit Available
28 Ave At Port Imperial
28 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,550
773 sqft
This is a beautiful, neatly kept and furnished house in Clinton, NJ (Hunterdon County) - rated as the 6th best small towns in the USA in 2019 by Architectural Digest, in a picturesque, quiet neighborhood, 3 minutes from the historic Clinton downtown
1 Unit Available
552 54TH ST
552 54th Street, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Completely renovated property from inside-out. This second floor apartment offers brand new floors, granite counter-top kitchen, fully renovated bathroom, one bedroom and a large bedroom with walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
11 Avenue at Port Imperial
11 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,460
815 sqft
Spacious unit - 815 sf.
1 Unit Available
315 56TH ST
315 56th Street, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
550 sqft
Newly renovated 1BR condo available for rent in the heart of West New York.
1 Unit Available
430 52ND ST
430 52nd Street, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
Luxury, Location, Convenience, Next to Light Rail ! gourmet kitchen espresso cabinets, santa cecila granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, grey Harbour 6" flooring, washer/drier hookup ,lavish tiled bathrooms, pre wired (fios availble).
1 Unit Available
26 Avenue at Port mperial
26 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
767 sqft
Great one bedroom rental available at a full service waterfront community.
1 Unit Available
134-138 63RD ST
134-138 63rd Street, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SUNNY APARTMENT ! IN A NEW ELEVATOR BUILDING. SOLID OAK WOOD FLOORS,GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. DISH WASHER, WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT. INDOOR PARKING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.24 HOURS SECURITY CAMERA MONITORING.
1 Unit Available
6209-6215 BLVD EAST
6209 Kennedy Blvd E, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
600 sqft
Straight on views of NYC and Hudson River from living room and bedroom. First photo was taken from bedroom. Heat and hot water included in rent. Modern kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter top.
1 Unit Available
6008 HUDSON AVE
6008 Hudson Avenue, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
865 sqft
Beautiful 1bed, 1.5 bath apartment close to transit into the city. Granite Countertops, stainless appliances, Jacuzzi tub in master, PLUS parking and gym included in the rent! PLUS, NO BROKER FEE
1 Unit Available
29 63RD ST
29 63rd St, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
VACANT Nice 1 bedroom with 1.5. baths and Washer & Dryer in unit. GREAT LOCATION in West NY, 1/2 block from Blvd East, easy commute to NYC . Call to schedule an appt - Virtual tour available. 1 year lease, 1 month broker fee, 1.
1 Unit Available
53 64TH ST
53 64th Street, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Gorgeously renovated with exquisite taste, this spacious 1 BD just a half block off BLVD East features a private balcony with NYC views. Beautiful quartz counter tops with new appliances, custom backsplash, and custom cabinetry.
1 Unit Available
407 56TH ST
407 56th St, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
800 sqft
Spacious modern luxurious living! Gorgeous Top Floor apt with a Large bedroom, great closet space, washer/dryer in apt., radiant heated floors in beautiful bathroom. Amazing kitchen, under cabinet lighting, 5 burner stove, Corain counters.
1 Unit Available
220 64TH ST
220 64th Street, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
200 sqft
Totally renovated 1 bdrm apartment. Minutes to NYC by Car and Public Transportation right there. Seconds from shopping area, laundromat, supermarkets, kindergarten, middle and high schools. Clean and well maintained building by on-site-super.
