furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:52 AM
561 Furnished Apartments for rent in West New York, NJ
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
42 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1113 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
28 Ave At Port Imperial
28 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,550
773 sqft
This is a beautiful, neatly kept and furnished house in Clinton, NJ (Hunterdon County) - rated as the 6th best small towns in the USA in 2019 by Architectural Digest, in a picturesque, quiet neighborhood, 3 minutes from the historic Clinton downtown
Results within 1 mile of West New York
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Upper West Side
15 Units Available
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,635
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,230
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,915
1077 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
$
Upper West Side
25 Units Available
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,161
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,828
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,775
1077 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hell's Kitchen
1 Unit Available
623 W 57th St
623 West 57th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
Sun Blasted 2BR/2BA+3 Terraces in a Luxury Bldg - Property Id: 272857 Available Immediately~Midtown West *1 MONTH FEE Super sunny MASSIVE 2 BEDROOM / 2 bath apartment with 3 TERRACES! This home is fully loaded with all of the high end luxuries
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
424 West End Ave 1411
424 W End Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,395
1200 sqft
Balcony on the River!!! - Property Id: 219062 This south facing home has bright, open views and a large private balcony. It is renovated with hardwood floors, a great layout, and large living space.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union City
1 Unit Available
4705 Park Ave 1
4705 Park Avenue, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
4705 PARK AVE UNIT 1, UNION CITY - Property Id: 286728 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! ALSO AVAILABLE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $2800.00 A MONTH! Nice size three bedrooms with two bathrooms apartment located in Union City! close to New York City.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hell's Kitchen
1 Unit Available
551 11th Ave W31
551 11th Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
Sun Blasted Flex 2BR in a Luxury Building - Property Id: 284049 Available Immediately~Hell's Kitchen ****Can come furnished**** This is an amazing apartment in a full service luxury building in the heart of Hell's Kitchen.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
30 Riverside Boulevard
30 Riverside Boulevard, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Corner south-eastern views are enjoyed through floor to ceiling windows in this two bedroom, two bathroom residence. With split two bedrooms, the master bedroom features a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hell's Kitchen
1 Unit Available
635 West 42nd Street
635 West 42nd Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,500
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WE ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS 7 DAYS A WEEK DURING THIS TIME! VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSES AVAILABLE DAILY . WE CAN DO VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AT ANYTIME AT YOUR CONVENIENCE. PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE AN IMMEDIATE VIRTUAL SHOWING APPOINTMENT..
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
323 West 74th Street
323 West 74th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,750
This private, full floor home located within a 30' mansion is the answer to your prayers! A gracious sized wood paneled elevator leads to a glorious south facing sun-flooded living/dining room and open kitchen, offering park and river views!
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
321 West 78th Street
321 West 78th Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
Your search is over! This rarely available FULLY renovated, sun flooded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom property showcases pre-war grandeur while seamlessly incorporating modern conveniences.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
308 West 73rd Street
308 West 73rd Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1048 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED ONLY 3-4 MONTHS Every once in a while you find an apartment that makes you say WOW!!! This Upper West Side townhouse, convertible two bedroom triplex apartment is it. This unit features a massive open living room with 12 ft.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
185 West End Avenue
185 West End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST! Tastefully furnished 2BR/1BA with private Balcony on high floor in desirable Lincoln Towers complex. Perfect layout with home office/2nd bedroom complete with murphy bed, east facing balcony and amazing closets.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
242 West 72nd Street
242 West 72nd Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Welcome home to this beautiful Pre-War home. This apartment can be offered furnished or unfurnished. SHORT TERM OK SHARES OK EASY APPROVAL PROCESS Wonderful southern light! Exposed brick. Working fireplace. Large bathroom kitchen (with dishwasher).
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
166 West 75th Street
166 West 75th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
LEASE ASSIGNMENT THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2020AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHEDNew Exclusive at The Amstrdm! Sunny western exposures 12 10 ft living room 11 8 ft bedroom with closet Open kitchen with Fisher Paykel dishwasher, GE convection
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
22 Riverside Drive
22 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,500
This elegant 1BR, 2BA home overlooking verdant Riverside Park is offered fully furnished and ready for move-in.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
318 West 71st Street
318 West 71st Street, New York, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
Top unit of a townhouse that went under an extensive restoration and renovation just 3 years ago, first time on the market for rent. No stairs, private entry on top of stoop. Everything is top of the line and brand new.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hell's Kitchen
1 Unit Available
456 West 49th Street
456 West 49th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Furnished two-bedroom and two-full bathroom rental. This home can be rented for a minimum of 3 months or for a 12 month lease.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
50 Riverside Boulevard
50 Riverside Boulevard, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One bed, 1.5 Bath. This unit comes furnished for a 6 month lease. Option also available is a 18 month lease unfurnished at 4500 per month. If furnished, it comes with Queen bed, premium bedding.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Union City
1 Unit Available
211 36TH ST
211 36th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Immaculately furnished 2-bedroom in picturesque Union City. All utilities included (including excellent WiFi!). Massive back yard. Available short term. Minutes from transportation, shopping, and the city.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
2250 Broadway
2250 Broadway, New York, NY
Studio
$2,500
1 Bedroom
Ask
Live in the most amazing UWS neighborhood! Collect your own Fee! This immaculate and tastefully furnished large alcove studio has it all and is move in ready! Great closets, a cook's kitchen with full sized appliances, a private balcony overlooking
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hell's Kitchen
1 Unit Available
454 West 54th Street
454 West 54th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
1200 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL
1200 Avenue At Port Imperial, Hudson County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Penthouse Unit 709 at 1200 Avenue. This luxurious stylish contemporary building brings the south florida life-style to the New Jersey Gold Coast with majestic direct views of the NYC skyline.
