apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:48 AM
159 Apartments for rent in West New York, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
48 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,985
1120 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
44 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
19 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,959
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,897
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,517
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
37 Units Available
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,082
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,423
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
1147 sqft
Welcome to luxury on the edge of the Hudson River. Here, a lifestyle that befits the city that never sleeps is waiting. A place to engage with your surroundings, explore, and truly connect with the city. It is RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
45 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,267
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,369
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
39 Units Available
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,205
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1139 sqft
Overlooking the Manhattan skyline, RiversEdge at Port Imperial is located across the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey. Just steps from the NY Waterway Ferry Terminal and Light Rail. A spectacular place to live...
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
23 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,190
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1194 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
11 Avenue at Port Imperial
11 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,460
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious unit - 815 sf.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6700 PARK AVE
6700 Park Avenue, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
GORGEOUS GIGANTIC NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM !! - Property Id: 313264 GIGANTIC GORGEOUS NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT MINUTES FROM NYC!! LIVING ROOM! HARDWOOD FLOORING! AIRY! LOTS OF LIGHT! RECESSED LIGHTING! MARBLE BATH ! GRANITE
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
6209-6215 BLVD EAST
6209 Kennedy Blvd E, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Straight on views of NYC and Hudson River from living room and bedroom. First photo was taken from bedroom. Heat and hot water included in rent. Modern kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter top.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
45 Riverwalk Pl 868
45 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1111 sqft
spacious Luxury Apartments near NYC - Property Id: 302467 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** $1000 SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY BUILDING!!! ** RESORT STYLE POOL AND SPA!!! **
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
318 59th Street
318 59th Street, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Move right in to this newly renovated, bright & spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath apt.Hardwood floors throughout and stainless steel appliances. Central AC. Over 1200 sq ft. of living space. Washer/Dryer in unit.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
10 Ave At Port Imperial 09
10 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE GREAT PRICE STUDIO! - Property Id: 106749 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* Ultra modern "Luxury Waterfront Mid-Rise" that features hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with granite counter-tops & stainless-steel appliances,
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6208 Palisade Ave 22
6208 Palisade Ave, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
650 sqft
**STUNNING 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 253152 **STUNNING 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Laundry in unit *Hardwood flooring *Modern kitchen *Stainless steel appliances *Granite counter tops *Dishwasher *Microwave *Near
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
6400 JEFFERSON ST
6400 Jefferson Street, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME TO 6400 JEFFERSON STREET LUXURY RENTALS WHERE YOU'LL FIND THE LIFESTYLE AND AMENITIES YOU DESERVE. WITH FULLY EQUIPPED CUSTOM GOURMET KITCHENS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ELEGANT BACK-SPLASHES AND LARGE ISLAND.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
407 56TH ST
407 56th St, West New York, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious modern luxurious living! Gorgeous apt with a Large bedroom, great closet space, washer/dryer in apt., radiant heated floors in beautiful bathroom. Amazing kitchen, under cabinet lighting, 5 burner stove, Corain counters.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
438 ALBANY CT
438 Albany Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
2268 sqft
Discover pure luxury in this beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom + Loft/3.5 Bathroom Essex style townhouse located in highly sought after Jacobs & Bulls Ferry.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
6501 MADISON ST
6501 Madison Street, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
Beautiful bright renovated two bedroom apartment with large dining room,Living room,and full bath.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
6020 HUDSON AVE
6020 Hudson Ave, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
563 sqft
Located in the heart of it all this newly erected 35 unit elevator edifice is constructed like nothing else on the market today.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
21 65TH ST
21 65th Street, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,075
600 sqft
Beautifully renovated apartment just steps from Boulevard East. Arrive in NYC Port Authority in minutes ! Shopping, Parks, Restaurants and more conveniently located.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
6120 HUDSON AVE
6120 Hudson Avenue, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Come see a nice 1 bedroom apartment located steps away from Park Ave and BLVD East. It consist of hardwood floors, all new kitchen appliances, large living space, washer and dryer room in the basement. The HEAT and HOT WATER is included in the rent.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
6045 BLVD EAST
6045 Kennedy Blvd E, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
843 sqft
Beautifully renovated and completely furnished spacious Blvd East two bedroom condo in the popular Highland Court building. Eat in kitchen with gleaming stainless steel appliances opens into spacious living room.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
422-424 63RD ST
422 63rd St, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1 bed, 1 bath apartment, very spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Designer gourmet kitchen with granite counter. S/S appliances,hardwood floors, ceramic tiles bathroom. Washer and dryer available at the building.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
444 ALBANY CT
444 Albany Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2742 sqft
Take in the spectacular unobstructed view of NYC skyline, this rare SE facing corner Townhouse is located right by the Hudson River within the prestigious Jacobs Ferry. This home is one of the most desired units along the Gold Coast.
