Amenities

in unit laundry golf room patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities community garden pool bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 alarm system bbq/grill bocce court car charging cc payments clubhouse conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit game room golf room green community guest parking hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving piano room pool table shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Welcome to luxury on the edge of the Hudson River. Here, a lifestyle that befits the city that never sleeps is waiting. A place to engage with your surroundings, explore, and truly connect with the city. It is RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial. RiverHouse 11 believes in superior design, with every brick, pane of glass, and plank of wood. It makes life seem effortless, with the proper flow to every space, as well as elegant finishes at every turn. RiverHouse 11 is a beautiful and aesthetically pleasing home with spacious, well-placed features, in an enviable location.