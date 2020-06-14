Apartment List
/
NJ
/
west new york
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:29 PM

169 Apartments for rent in West New York, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West New York renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
49 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,185
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
38 Units Available
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,055
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1139 sqft
Overlooking the Manhattan skyline, RiversEdge at Port Imperial is located across the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey. Just steps from the NY Waterway Ferry Terminal and Light Rail. A spectacular place to live...
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
22 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,190
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,429
1201 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
48 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,267
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,303
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
42 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1113 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
10 Ave At Port Imperial 8
10 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE WATERFRONT APARTMENT FOR RENT! - Property Id: 100367 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *Spacious 1BR* Ultra modern "Luxury Waterfront Mid-Rise" that features hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with granite counter-tops &

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
110 61st St 17
110 61st Street, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,595
650 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM FULLY RENOVATED ** - Property Id: 284917 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM FULLY RENOVATED ** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Brand new modern kitchen *Stainless steel appliances *Granite countertops *Spacious and

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6208 Palisade Ave 22
6208 Palisade Ave, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
650 sqft
**STUNNING 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 253152 **STUNNING 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Laundry in unit *Hardwood flooring *Modern kitchen *Stainless steel appliances *Granite counter tops *Dishwasher *Microwave *Near

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
226 66th St 5
226 66th St, West New York, NJ
Studio
$1,394
500 sqft
**STUNNING STUDIO** - Property Id: 232730 **STUNNING STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *One month free rent *Brand new modern kitchen *Stainless steel appliances *Granite countertops *Spacious and airy *Dishwasher *Microwave *Tons of

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
11 Avenue at Port Imperial
11 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,460
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious unit - 815 sf.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
315 56TH ST
315 56th Street, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
550 sqft
Newly renovated 1BR condo available for rent in the heart of West New York.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
6050 BLVD EAST
6050 Kennedy Blvd E, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1538 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An OASIS in the Sky!!! By far, one of, if not, THE NICEST units in the entire building. Totally gut renovated lest than 6 months ago, this is a MASSIVE well appointed modern unit. Comprised of 2 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
6609 PALISADE AVE
6609 Palisade Avenue, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment in desirable location of Hudson County. Property is located just a few blocks away from blvd east and shopping areas such as Bergenline Avenue.

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408
5005 Palisade Avenue, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5005 Palisade Avenue is a 30-unit, luxury apartment building located in beautiful West New York, NJ near the towns of Weehawken, Union City, Hoboken, Guttenberg and North Bergen, NJ.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL
9 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1510 sqft
Discover the most premier and luxurious new construction building along the NJ Gold Coast. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, modern designed home has all the finest finishes & the most breathtaking DIRECT EAST views of NYC & Hudson River.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
438 ALBANY CT
438 Albany Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
2268 sqft
Discover pure luxury in this beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom + Loft/3.5 Bathroom Essex style townhouse located in highly sought after Jacobs & Bulls Ferry.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
479 BUFFALO CT
479 Buffalo Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2341 sqft
Discover pure luxury in this exclusive 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom Fanwood model townhouse nestled within prestigious Jacobs & Bulls Ferry. This four level residence accommodates luxury living with inspiring NYC views.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
134-138 63RD ST
134-138 63rd Street, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SUNNY APARTMENT ! IN A NEW ELEVATOR BUILDING. SOLID OAK WOOD FLOORS,GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. DISH WASHER, WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT. INDOOR PARKING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.24 HOURS SECURITY CAMERA MONITORING.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
270 ROSLYN CT
270 Roslyn Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1872 sqft
Endure a flawless balance of elegance and world class in this stunning three bedroom, two full bath, one half bath Delaware model townhouse located in Jacobs and Bulls Ferry.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
6209-6215 BLVD EAST
6209 Kennedy Blvd E, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Straight on views of NYC and Hudson River from living room and bedroom. First photo was taken from bedroom. Heat and hot water included in rent. Modern kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter top.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
34 63RD ST
34 63rd Street, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
RENOVATED SECOND FLOOR APARTMENT, FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 1FULL BATH, PLENTY OF CLOSETS THROUGHOUT. WALKING DISTANCE TO BLVD EAST, HARDWOOD FLOORS, KITCHEN RECENTLY RENOVATED. NEWER APPLIANCES.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
6305 BLVD EAST
6305 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1050 sqft
Broker Fee Paid by Landlord. Bristol Court on Blvd East is the setting for the immaculate and spacious 2 bedroom rental.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
601 65TH ST
601 65th Street, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1220 sqft
Spacious apartment in desirable town of West New York. Property offers 1220 sqft of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Walk-in closets and new hardwood floor. It offers a master bedroom with private full bathroom.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
244 BROWER CT
244 Brower Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2268 sqft
Jacobs Ferry townhomes at Port Imperial! Essex Model, 2,268 sqft 4 level townhouse in Port Imperial Waterfront Community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in West New York, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West New York renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

West New York 1 BedroomsWest New York 2 BedroomsWest New York 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest New York 3 BedroomsWest New York Accessible ApartmentsWest New York Apartments with Balcony
West New York Apartments with GarageWest New York Apartments with GymWest New York Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest New York Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWest New York Apartments with ParkingWest New York Apartments with Pool
West New York Apartments with Washer-DryerWest New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest New York Furnished ApartmentsWest New York Pet Friendly PlacesWest New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJ
Clifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College