Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM

154 Apartments for rent in West New York, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West New York apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi...
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
42 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,361
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,369
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
50 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1120 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
20 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,969
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,882
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,517
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
47 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
36 Units Available
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,082
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,423
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
1147 sqft
Welcome to luxury on the edge of the Hudson River. Here, a lifestyle that befits the city that never sleeps is waiting. A place to engage with your surroundings, explore, and truly connect with the city. It is RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
39 Units Available
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,205
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1139 sqft
Overlooking the Manhattan skyline, RiversEdge at Port Imperial is located across the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey. Just steps from the NY Waterway Ferry Terminal and Light Rail. A spectacular place to live...
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,190
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1194 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
11 Avenue at Port Imperial
11 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,460
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious unit - 815 sf.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
28 Ave At Port Imperial
28 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,550
773 sqft
This is a beautiful, neatly kept and furnished house in Clinton, NJ (Hunterdon County) - ranked as the 6th best small towns in the USA in 2019 by Architectural Digest, in a picturesque, quiet neighborhood, 3 minutes from the historic Clinton

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
6600 BLVD EAST
6600 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, West New York, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
SPACIOUS, SUNNY RENOVATED CORNER UNIT WITH HUDSON RIVER & NYC VIEWS ON BOULEVARD EAST!!!! ENJOY 1100' SQ. FT OF SPACE, GRANITE KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS, TONS OF CLOSET SPACE, LOW MAINTENANCE AND SO MUCH MORE.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
221-223 62ND ST
221 62nd St, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 2 bath with gourmet kitchen stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, laundry hook up, gas fire place, walk in closet.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
6400 JEFFERSON ST
6400 Jefferson Street, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME TO 6400 JEFFERSON STREET LUXURY RENTALS WHERE YOU'LL FIND THE LIFESTYLE AND AMENITIES YOU DESERVE. WITH FULLY EQUIPPED CUSTOM GOURMET KITCHENS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ELEGANT BACK-SPLASHES AND LARGE ISLAND.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
407 56TH ST
407 56th St, West New York, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious modern luxurious living! Gorgeous apt with a Large bedroom, great closet space, washer/dryer in apt., radiant heated floors in beautiful bathroom. Amazing kitchen, under cabinet lighting, 5 burner stove, Corain counters.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
438 ALBANY CT
438 Albany Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
2268 sqft
Discover pure luxury in this beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom + Loft/3.5 Bathroom Essex style townhouse located in highly sought after Jacobs & Bulls Ferry.

1 of 15

Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
6111 FILLMORE PL
6111 Fillmore Pl, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great layout, spacious 1 bed 1 bath apartment in a well maintained newer construction building with private parking garage. modern gourmet kitchen with Gas stove & stainless steel appliances inc dishwasher.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
6020 HUDSON AVE
6020 Hudson Ave, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
563 sqft
Located in the heart of it all this newly erected 35 unit elevator edifice is constructed like nothing else on the market today.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
6114 PARK AVE
6114 Park Avenue, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
***ASAP MOVE IN*** Beautifully renovated unit in the heart of West New York! Close to NYC with easy transportation, a commuter's dream. Features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
18 63RD ST
18 63rd Street, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2000 sqft
*Rental Open House Saturday, July 11th 12-2PM!*(1 Garage parking space included!) Less than 1/2 block from Boulevard East, this amazing 3br 2ba features a 20ft.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
6050 BLVD EAST
6050 Kennedy Blvd E, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tastefully updated, Modern flair, Oversized 1 Bedroom 1 Bath+Balcony & Wonderful Blue Sky views of Hudson River & Beyond. Located at Tower West Luxury Hi-Rise on Desirable BLVD East. The Fabulous open concept layout offers 1100+- sq. ft.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
422-424 63RD ST
422 63rd St, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1 bed, 1 bath apartment, very spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Designer gourmet kitchen with granite counter. S/S appliances,hardwood floors, ceramic tiles bathroom. Washer and dryer available at the building.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
444 ALBANY CT
444 Albany Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2742 sqft
Take in the spectacular unobstructed view of NYC skyline, this rare SE facing corner Townhouse is located right by the Hudson River within the prestigious Jacobs Ferry. This home is one of the most desired units along the Gold Coast.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
6008 HUDSON AVE
6008 Hudson Avenue, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1130 sqft
Beautiful 1130sf 2bed, 2 bath apartment close to transit into the city. Granite Countertops, stainless appliances, Jacuzzi tub in master, PLUS parking and gym included in the rent! PLUS, NO BROKER FEE

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
6007 PALISADE AVE
6007 Palisade Ave, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 1 parking spot is included in the rent. Landlord is a NJ Real Estate Broker.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
5418 PARK AVE
5418 Park Avenue, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Remodeled 2 family home a couple just blocks from Boulevard East. Border of Weehawken. Apartment has been completely and tastefully redesigned and remodeled.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West New York, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West New York apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

