All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 318 WINFIELD AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
318 WINFIELD AVE
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

318 WINFIELD AVE

318 Winfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Greenville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

318 Winfield Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Greenville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Near Country Village. Near Our Lady of Mercy Church 1/2 Block Away of Bus stop to go to Journal Square Path Station. Move-In Condition

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 WINFIELD AVE have any available units?
318 WINFIELD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
Is 318 WINFIELD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
318 WINFIELD AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 WINFIELD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 318 WINFIELD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 318 WINFIELD AVE offer parking?
No, 318 WINFIELD AVE does not offer parking.
Does 318 WINFIELD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 WINFIELD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 WINFIELD AVE have a pool?
No, 318 WINFIELD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 318 WINFIELD AVE have accessible units?
No, 318 WINFIELD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 318 WINFIELD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 WINFIELD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 WINFIELD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 WINFIELD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07306
Liberty Towers
33 Hudson St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Lively
321 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Waterside Square South
35 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Madox
198 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Laguna
45 Park Lane South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
East Hampton
30 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University