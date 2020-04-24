Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 318 WINFIELD AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
318 WINFIELD AVE
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
318 WINFIELD AVE
318 Winfield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Greenville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
318 Winfield Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Greenville
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Near Country Village. Near Our Lady of Mercy Church 1/2 Block Away of Bus stop to go to Journal Square Path Station. Move-In Condition
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 318 WINFIELD AVE have any available units?
318 WINFIELD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jersey City, NJ
.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jersey City Rent Report
.
Is 318 WINFIELD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
318 WINFIELD AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 WINFIELD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 318 WINFIELD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jersey City
.
Does 318 WINFIELD AVE offer parking?
No, 318 WINFIELD AVE does not offer parking.
Does 318 WINFIELD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 WINFIELD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 WINFIELD AVE have a pool?
No, 318 WINFIELD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 318 WINFIELD AVE have accessible units?
No, 318 WINFIELD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 318 WINFIELD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 WINFIELD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 WINFIELD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 WINFIELD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07306
Liberty Towers
33 Hudson St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Lively
321 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Waterside Square South
35 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Madox
198 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Laguna
45 Park Lane South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
East Hampton
30 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Similar Pages
Jersey City 1 Bedrooms
Jersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with Gym
Jersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Bronx, NY
Newark, NJ
Yonkers, NY
Hoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJ
West New York, NJ
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Waterfront
Downtown Jersey City
The Heights
Greenville
Journal Square
Bergen Lafayette
Liberty State Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Hudson County Community College
New Jersey City University
Saint Peter's University
LIU Brooklyn
Kean University