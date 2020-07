Amenities

in unit laundry putting green golf room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park 24hr gym playground bike storage internet access yoga accessible elevator garage parking pool on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center cc payments courtyard e-payments fire pit game room golf room green community guest parking hot tub key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving piano room pool table putting green shuffle board smoke-free community

With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service. And with so many styles to choose from, three times the options.Steps away from the PATH, Light Rail, NJ Transit, and the NY Waterway, the BLVD Collection offers convenience on top of Jersey City's finest amenities and hospitality. Come find your new address on the BLVD!