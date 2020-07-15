15 ENTERPRISE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park gym parking pool garage guest parking hot tub tennis court

Welcome to sought after Port Liberte! This is a great 2br/2bath corner unit that's 1510 sq foot in size w/south & west exposures, lots of light, large gourmet EIK w/cherry cabinets, S/S appliances and granite countertops. This apt comes w/a luxurious master suite with walk-in closet, spa-like porcelain tile master bath with soaking tub, double sinks, frameless shower, linen closet and upgraded guest bathroom. Other features include a terrace, new washer/dryer in unit, upgraded ceramic tile throughout and w/w carpet in the bedrooms. Plus, the Port Liberte amenity package includes security, two outdoor pools, professional style fitness facility, two tennis courts, basketball court, fenced dog run, outdoor play area, free guest parking, shops on premises and designated green spaces. You'll have an easy commute to NYC via onsite high speed ferry and shuttle to the Grove St PATH. One garage parking spot included in the rent. Pets ok on a case by case basis w/possible pet fee. Available August 1st. Landlord pays 1/2 the broker fee!