All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 15 ENTERPRISE CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
15 ENTERPRISE CT
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:48 AM

15 ENTERPRISE CT

15 Enterprise Ct · (201) 795-5200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

15 Enterprise Ct, Jersey City, NJ 07305

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1510 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to sought after Port Liberte! This is a great 2br/2bath corner unit that's 1510 sq foot in size w/south & west exposures, lots of light, large gourmet EIK w/cherry cabinets, S/S appliances and granite countertops. This apt comes w/a luxurious master suite with walk-in closet, spa-like porcelain tile master bath with soaking tub, double sinks, frameless shower, linen closet and upgraded guest bathroom. Other features include a terrace, new washer/dryer in unit, upgraded ceramic tile throughout and w/w carpet in the bedrooms. Plus, the Port Liberte amenity package includes security, two outdoor pools, professional style fitness facility, two tennis courts, basketball court, fenced dog run, outdoor play area, free guest parking, shops on premises and designated green spaces. You'll have an easy commute to NYC via onsite high speed ferry and shuttle to the Grove St PATH. One garage parking spot included in the rent. Pets ok on a case by case basis w/possible pet fee. Available August 1st. Landlord pays 1/2 the broker fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 ENTERPRISE CT have any available units?
15 ENTERPRISE CT has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 ENTERPRISE CT have?
Some of 15 ENTERPRISE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 ENTERPRISE CT currently offering any rent specials?
15 ENTERPRISE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 ENTERPRISE CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 ENTERPRISE CT is pet friendly.
Does 15 ENTERPRISE CT offer parking?
Yes, 15 ENTERPRISE CT offers parking.
Does 15 ENTERPRISE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 ENTERPRISE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 ENTERPRISE CT have a pool?
Yes, 15 ENTERPRISE CT has a pool.
Does 15 ENTERPRISE CT have accessible units?
No, 15 ENTERPRISE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 15 ENTERPRISE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 ENTERPRISE CT has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 15 ENTERPRISE CT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Beacon
20 Beacon Way
Jersey City, NJ 07304
Waterside Square North
55 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Trump Bay Street
65 Bay St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Lincoln
204 10th Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Laguna
45 Park Lane South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Pacific
25 River Drive South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymsJersey City Dog Friendly Apartments
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity