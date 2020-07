Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center concierge elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground garage package receiving 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse courtyard doorman fire pit green community guest parking internet access lobby media room

Upscale boutique living awaits you at Madox Apartments, in the heart of Jersey City. Complementing the assortment of activities that the neighborhood has to offer, residents of Madox adore the amenities that range from concierge services to a 24-hour fitness center and remarkable views of the Statue of Liberty. Inside the apartment homes at Madox, marvel at the lovely finishes and views of the private balconies. Discover the perfect place to call home here at Madox Apartments.