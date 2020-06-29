All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9801 Ordway Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9801 Ordway Ct
Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:54 PM

9801 Ordway Ct

9801 Ordway Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Sardis Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9801 Ordway Court, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Woods

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
This ranch situated on a large lot with mature trees includes a spacious, fenced back yard. The floor plan is accented by tile floors, and includes a formal living room and a dining room with chair rail. Enjoy the decorative only wood-burning masonry fireplace.The open eat-in kitchen offers plenty of storage including a built-in corner hutch and ample cabinetry with craftsman charm. The master bedroom features an on-suite bath with a shower.

Located just north of Matthews, this home is close all the conveniences you could ask for--with shopping and dining just around the corner! Close to several parks for hours of fun in the sun! Less than a half hour commute to Uptown!

$50.00 discount if rent is received by the first day of each month.

Sorry, no pets.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today! 

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9801 Ordway Ct have any available units?
9801 Ordway Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9801 Ordway Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9801 Ordway Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9801 Ordway Ct pet-friendly?
No, 9801 Ordway Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9801 Ordway Ct offer parking?
No, 9801 Ordway Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9801 Ordway Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9801 Ordway Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9801 Ordway Ct have a pool?
No, 9801 Ordway Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9801 Ordway Ct have accessible units?
No, 9801 Ordway Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9801 Ordway Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9801 Ordway Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9801 Ordway Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9801 Ordway Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte