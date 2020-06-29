9801 Ordway Ct

Amenities

This ranch situated on a large lot with mature trees includes a spacious, fenced back yard. The floor plan is accented by tile floors, and includes a formal living room and a dining room with chair rail. Enjoy the decorative only wood-burning masonry fireplace.The open eat-in kitchen offers plenty of storage including a built-in corner hutch and ample cabinetry with craftsman charm. The master bedroom features an on-suite bath with a shower.



Located just north of Matthews, this home is close all the conveniences you could ask for--with shopping and dining just around the corner! Close to several parks for hours of fun in the sun! Less than a half hour commute to Uptown!



$50.00 discount if rent is received by the first day of each month.



Sorry, no pets.



We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**