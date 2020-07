Amenities

pet friendly garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Great home in sought after area of Matthews on a private cul-de-sac. Convenient location to uptown Charlotte. This functional floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, formal dining room, great room and flex space off of Kitchen. House has been freshly painted. Back yard with privacy fence. Tenant to verify schools. Pets: Dogs only. Conditional. No cats.