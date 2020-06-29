All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9524 Birchcroft Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9524 Birchcroft Lane
Last updated April 10 2020 at 6:30 PM

9524 Birchcroft Lane

9524 Birchcroft Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9524 Birchcroft Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9524 Birchcroft Lane have any available units?
9524 Birchcroft Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9524 Birchcroft Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9524 Birchcroft Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9524 Birchcroft Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9524 Birchcroft Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9524 Birchcroft Lane offer parking?
No, 9524 Birchcroft Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9524 Birchcroft Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9524 Birchcroft Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9524 Birchcroft Lane have a pool?
No, 9524 Birchcroft Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9524 Birchcroft Lane have accessible units?
No, 9524 Birchcroft Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9524 Birchcroft Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9524 Birchcroft Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9524 Birchcroft Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9524 Birchcroft Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte