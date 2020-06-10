9520 Alice McGinn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Now available is this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhouse with 2 car garage in the desirable McCarley neighborhood of Charlotte. This townhouse is convenient to a number of restaurants and retail locations in the Ballantyne area. Hardwood floors are featured throughout the main level. The large living room is open to the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a tile back splash and two pantries. There is a half bath on the main level as well. The three bedrooms are on the second floor. All of the bedrooms are spacious and have good closet space. The master bedroom has trey ceilings and a beautiful view. The master bathroom has double sinks and a garden tub and separate shower. This home has a laundry room with full size washer and dryer included. The entire home has been freshly painted in a light gray. There are plantation shutters in all windows as well. The back has a nice patio with open grass space and wooded view. Good credit and rental history required. This is a non-smoking home and renters insurance is required. Sorry, no pets. This is a beautiful home in a great location and will rent quickly. Available August 22nd at only $1825 per month. Please call or email to schedule a showing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.