Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:10 PM

9520 Alice McGinn Drive

9520 Alice Mcginn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9520 Alice Mcginn Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Now available is this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhouse with 2 car garage in the desirable McCarley neighborhood of Charlotte. This townhouse is convenient to a number of restaurants and retail locations in the Ballantyne area. Hardwood floors are featured throughout the main level. The large living room is open to the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a tile back splash and two pantries. There is a half bath on the main level as well. The three bedrooms are on the second floor. All of the bedrooms are spacious and have good closet space. The master bedroom has trey ceilings and a beautiful view. The master bathroom has double sinks and a garden tub and separate shower. This home has a laundry room with full size washer and dryer included. The entire home has been freshly painted in a light gray. There are plantation shutters in all windows as well. The back has a nice patio with open grass space and wooded view. Good credit and rental history required. This is a non-smoking home and renters insurance is required. Sorry, no pets. This is a beautiful home in a great location and will rent quickly. Available August 22nd at only $1825 per month. Please call or email to schedule a showing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9520 Alice McGinn Drive have any available units?
9520 Alice McGinn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9520 Alice McGinn Drive have?
Some of 9520 Alice McGinn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9520 Alice McGinn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9520 Alice McGinn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9520 Alice McGinn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9520 Alice McGinn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9520 Alice McGinn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9520 Alice McGinn Drive offers parking.
Does 9520 Alice McGinn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9520 Alice McGinn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9520 Alice McGinn Drive have a pool?
No, 9520 Alice McGinn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9520 Alice McGinn Drive have accessible units?
No, 9520 Alice McGinn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9520 Alice McGinn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9520 Alice McGinn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
